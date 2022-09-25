GRAMMY Award-Nominated Julian Marley Uses His Musical Gift To Support Climate Change

Climate action is a ‘now or never’ situation, warns the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is the UN body for assessing the science related to climate change), and as Barack Obama, Former US President stated, “We are the first generation to feel the effect of climate change and the last generation who can do something about it.”

The responsibility doesn’t only fall on big companies, but also from our personal carbon footprint, and in keeping with that sentiment, Julian Marley is lending his voice to make a difference and carry the journey as an official ambassador. The multi-GRAMMY nominated musician teamed up with Everland on the single “Don’t Ruin My World” produced by Myish & Fams House Music, executive produced by Gerald Prolman (Everland).

“One voice is not enough. The destruction of forests is one of the leading causes of climate chaos, children are our future and if we don’t act now that future will continue to be in jeopardy” – Julian Marley

Everland represents the world’s largest portfolio of high-impact forest conservation (REDD+) projects. They bring together forest communities and corporations in a common cause to protect some of the world’s most important and vulnerable forests.

“Don’t ruin my world is an Anthem to amplify the voices of young people who are anxious about the climate crisis and are demanding that adults do what is right to safeguard their future before it’s too late” – Enlisting Julian Marley to make this song was an absolute no brainer, with his continued humanitarian effort taking center stage it felt like the perfect marriage.” explained Everland of the meaningful track.

“The medicines in leaves

The histories in trees

The foundation fruit of our life

(Of our life)

Human and nature in harmony

All these tings are part of me” – Don’t Ruin My World (Soil Of Life)

Don’t Ruin My World will be available worldwide September 16th, 2022

https://ingrv.es/don-t-ruin-my-world-53u-j

“Save the Earth, one forest at a time” – Everland

https://everland.earth