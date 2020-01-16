GRAMMY Award-Nominated Julian Marley Heads to Los Angeles for the 62nd GRAMMY Awards

On January 26, 2020, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the recording Academy of music will gather under one roof to recognize the best recordings, compositions, and artists of 2019, and among it’s distinguished guest will be Julian Marley.

Son of the late iconic reggae King Bob Marley, Julian’s fourth full-length album, titled “As I Am” received a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album. This is his second nomination for perhaps the most coveted award in music. Next week, JuJu’ will head to Los Angeles, and join his fellow counterparts whose music project also garnered the honors; Koffee for the album “Rapture”; “Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics for the album “The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics”; Steel Pulse for the album “Mass Manipulation”; and Third World for the album “More Work To Be Done”.

While his stay in LA, Julian will take time to visit the various media houses, and personally thank them and his fans for the support of his album. “As I Am title means exactly what it says, ‘As I Am’. Each song is an expression from within, each feel represents who I am. I was inspired by GOD -life- love – family- people and the social issues we live in today and from ever since. Music is to gather the people under the umbrella of love and the love is in the music.” explained the GRAMMY nominated artist of his project.

Released in late January 2019 by Ghetto Youths International & Zojak World Wide recording label, “As I Am” album features a boast-worthy production team that consisted of Julian himself, and his brothers GRAMMY award-winning Damian and Stephen Marley. “AS I AM” is available worldwide (http://smarturl.it/JulianMarley)

“As I Am” spans a decade of history in the making. The album encompasses the fundamental principal of Roots Rock Reggae which is fueled by love. The instrumental piece of this album includes key elements of Julian’s experiences from England to Jamaica over into the US. Fans will come away with the true foundation of Jamaican music as today’s pop culture. As Julian states very clearly “time is the master”. – Zojak World Wide