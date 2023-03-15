GordieTentrees-MeanOldWorldFrontCover.jpg

Gordie Tentrees “Every Child” now at radio: Radio/Media Download

2023 (IAMA) International Acoustic Music Award Winner Gordie Tentrees!
This Canadian storytelling entertainer is infectious, holding audiences while juggling the dark with the light, never repeating himself on stage. Tentrees brings it all together with harmonica, bottleneck resonator, acoustic guitar, and foot percussion with 3000 concerts behind him in 11 countries. His new release (8th) MEAN OLD WORLD is inspired by his journey navigating the child welfare system in Canada as both a foster child & foster parent. Influenced by touring with friends Fred Eaglesmith, Mary Gauthier, Steve Poltz & Kelly Joe Phelps, Tentrees is just getting started.
“Impossible to not get drawn into his world, sounding like a young John Prine” No Depression

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Gordie Tentrees
Song Title: Every Child
Publishing: Bluewater Music
Publishing Affiliation: SOCAN
Album Title: Mean Old World
Record Label: Buckaroo Music
Record Label:
Buckaroo Music
Kelly Proudfoot
867 334 3595
kpepmanagement@gmail.com
Radio Promotion:
Kpep Management
Kelly Proudfoot
8673343595
kpepmanagement@gmail.com
Publicity/PR:
Jason Schneider Meida
Jason Schneider
226.500.4865
Jason@jasonschneidermedia.com
Manager:
Kpep Management
Kelly Proudfoot
8673362993
kpepmanagement@gmail.com
Booking Agent:
Kpep Management
Kelly Proudfoot
8673343595

Related Posts

Back to Top

Archives

© New Music Weekly 2023

Website design by: Backstage Entertainment Group, LLC