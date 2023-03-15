Gordie Tentrees “Every Child” now at radio: Radio/Media Download
2023 (IAMA) International Acoustic Music Award Winner Gordie Tentrees!
This Canadian storytelling entertainer is infectious, holding audiences while juggling the dark with the light, never repeating himself on stage. Tentrees brings it all together with harmonica, bottleneck resonator, acoustic guitar, and foot percussion with 3000 concerts behind him in 11 countries. His new release (8th) MEAN OLD WORLD is inspired by his journey navigating the child welfare system in Canada as both a foster child & foster parent. Influenced by touring with friends Fred Eaglesmith, Mary Gauthier, Steve Poltz & Kelly Joe Phelps, Tentrees is just getting started.
“Impossible to not get drawn into his world, sounding like a young John Prine” No Depression
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Gordie Tentrees
Song Title: Every Child
Publishing: Bluewater Music
Publishing Affiliation: SOCAN
Album Title: Mean Old World
Record Label: Buckaroo Music
