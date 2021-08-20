Gordie “Crazylegs” MacKeeman Presents “Folk for Little Folk Volume 1” – Rollicking, Feel-Good Fiddling & Dancing Party for Families

Award-winning Canadian fiddling wizard Gordie “Crazylegs” MacKeeman has wowed audiences around the world with his high-octane performances, “crazy legs” style of dancing, and mischievous musical humor. Gordie will have everyone up on their feet and dancing with his first album for kids and families, Folk for Little Folk Volume 1, set for release on September 17, 2021.

Ferocious fiddle playing and fleet-footed dancing has brought Gordie MacKeeman comparison to the late John Hartford, and in Folk for Little Folk Volume 1 he adds his warm, melodious, baritone voice to delight listeners with a sonic round-up of traditional bluegrass, Western swing, and classic country. Joined by a group of folk musician virtuosi pals, Gordie has put together a foot-stomping, spirited romp that is destined to leave listeners of all ages grinning from ear to ear.

“Push the furniture against the wall, roll up the carpet, crank up the music and do some steppin’ of your own.” –The Guardian

“Music was such an important part of my childhood, and now, as a father, it is one of my favourite activities to share with my children,” says Gordie MacKeeman. “We love to clear a space and dance; it doesn’t get any easier than that! When not performing, I work as an early childhood educator, so I know that music encourages movement, and dancing develops both fine and gross motor skills. These wonderful experiences shared within a family create memories and positive attachment. It is important to me that children have access to music that has high-quality arrangement and recording. My vision for this project is to create something that will please all members of the family and allow families to listen together, dance together, and enjoy each other.”

Gordie MacKeeman’s adult fans will appreciate that Folk for Little Folk Volume 1 stands right alongside his previous recordings in terms of world-class artistry. Produced with poetic clarity, the opening track, “All Around the Kitchen,” is a peerless specimen of old-time music. Gordie fiddles this style to the hilt with an abundance of double stops, drones, and a bowing technique that, at supersonic speeds, employs the precision of a Swiss watch. The repetition in this song not only delights young children, but also imbues the interpretation with an extra helping of authenticity and soul.

“Snaccident” is an excellent example of a “country patter” song with an uncommon sound and style, due, in large part, to Gordie MacKeeman’s virtuoso, lightning-fast vocals. Throughout the album, Gordie sings with superlative diction, allowing young ears a chance to easily catch the words.

“I would say Gordie MacKeeman is a virtuoso fiddle player, except I need a more exhilarating word than that. This is surely the most cheerful music in the world.” – The Hunts Post

Other highlights include a rousing version of the Sesame Street classic, “Ladybugs’ Picnic,” an extra-jolly “Big Rock Candy Mountain,” and a spirited rendition of the traditional fiddling tune, “Hop High Ladies.” Any old-time music album would be incomplete without the ubiquitous country standard “Mama Don’t Allow,” and Gordie skylarks through his rendition with a surprise around every corner. The album floats to a sweet finale with the gently sophisticated waltz, “Dreamland.”

ABOUT GORDIE MacKEEMAN

Gordie MacKeeman has been an entertainer his entire life, but his official career as a song and dance man began in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia when he was only 6 years old. His first gigs included step dancing in parades and winning fiddle competitions throughout Canada’s Maritime provinces. At 14, he played the Lunenburg Folk Harbour Festival for the first time, outshining seasoned professionals like Ron Hynes and Ken Whitely. It was in Lunenburg that Gordie’s contagious charisma and wild stage antics forever earned him the nickname “Crazy Legs.”

Since moving to Prince Edward Island in 2000, Gordie MacKeeman’s career has blossomed through participation in projects with artists such as Scott Parsons, Nudie and The Turks, The Grass Mountain Hobos, and more recently with his own group, Gordie MacKeeman and His Rhythm Boys. Gordie’s phenomenal musical prowess has been witnessed live on four continents and over the air on multiple Canadian radio and television programs.

On the international scene, Gordie has taken his uncommon virtuosity and engaging stage presence around the world with noteworthy stops at Denmark’s Tonder Festival, the UK’s Cambridge Folk Festival, Merlefest in North Carolina, the Port Fairy Folk Festival in Australia, and more. Crowds love him everywhere he goes, thanks to Gordie’s personal charm, flying fiddle and feet, and unique blend of just about every roots genre going. They love it all, old and new, as he consistently rolls out a variety show that has fans dancing, laughing, and singing along.

Along the way, Gordie has collected a mantle-full of award and recognitions, with a grand total of 13 Music PEI Awards and East Coast Music Awards for his albums, Dreamland (2019); Laugh, Dance & Sing (2015); Pickin’ n Clickin’ (2013); and self-titled debut album (2011).

Folk for Little Folk Volume 1 will be available at www.crazylegs.ca and iTunes.

Album Details: Folk for Little Folk Volume 1

Release Date: September 17, 2021

For all ages

SRP: Digital download: $10 CAD, $7 USD; CD: $20 CAD, $15 USD

Run Time: 41 minutes

