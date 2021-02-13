Goosechase Discloses Dreamy Debut EP ‘Labor of Love’

Singer-songwriter/producer Goosechase recently announced his debut EP Labor of Love, set to release on February 14th. The EP, which melds a wide range of genres from indie pop to acoustic ballads and upbeat alternative jams, conveys the struggles we all face when we’re yearning for the ones we love, or once loved. Labor of Love’s title captures the essence of the EP in three short words, boiling down the four tracks into a singular meaning. Goosechase describes his sound as “sad, with just a hint of optimism,” pouring out his earnest love for someone that may not be able to reciprocate the same affection, but doing it anyway.

Labor of Love is a fantastic introduction to the Goosechase’s sonic vision, marking a unique step forward, and the beginning of an exciting new chapter. Fans of artists as diverse as Tame Impala, Mac Demarco, Tyler the Creator, Nick Drake, Elliott Smith, Radiohead, Gilbert O’Sullivan, The Strokes, or The National might certainly connect with Goosechase’s debut EP.

Labor of Love will be available February 14th.

Goosechase is a multifaceted artist with a passion for indie pop, alternative music, and much more. His incredibly diverse sound allows him to branch out into different creative directions and endlessly experiment with his music. The charismatic singer-songwriter manages to combine stunning melodies with infectious grooves and beats, in order to create a catchy, yet direct and edgy sound. The opening track “Retrograded” is a perfect encapsulation of the diversity in production and songwriting Goosechase is able to create. The combination of bright guitars, crisp drums, and distorted vocals create a mood that seems joyful, but the lyrics differ. Goosechase’s delivery of the vocals transmits the hopeful emotions of longing for someone who he knows he cannot get back.

Part of Goosechase’s appeal is that he’s an artist for the sake of creating art. His music has a purpose other than gaining himself fame. “If I can help maybe one person just kind of escape for a second listening to it then I’ve done my job right. I just hope they get what I’m trying to get across in each song.” His main differentiation from comparable artists is his relatability. Goosechase (Jordan Sutton) is a regular guy, but what he is able to create stands out from the rest without having to change who he is. “I feel like I’m more believable at moments than someone who is a star and has a pretty face. The way I think I stand out is the mood I can create. The tracks are sad but you can still dance to them.”

About Goosechase:

Jordan Sutton (Goosechase) is an independent alternative artist hailing from Denison, TX, who explores diverse musical terrain in his work. His “DIY” approach to songwriting and producing allows Jordan to capture the exact sound that is bouncing around in his head, without feeling pressure from a label to be something that he’s not, a self-described “working-class indie kid.”

Beginning his artistic life as a drum line musician in high school, Jordan found music as an escape from normality; a way to get over someone or help another through a tough time when feeling like they weren’t enough. After graduating high school and attempting to make it in the music scene in Denton, TX, Jordan realized that college was taking up all of his time and set aside his musical ambitions. After moving back from college, he began releasing one song a year, and eventually landed a spot touring with a local musician. During this time, Jordan realized just how much he missed writing, left the touring life, and planned a move to Austin, TX in an attempt to have more opportunity for his craft there. The move was in January 2020, and due to the pandemic, Jordan moved back to Denison after just 5 weeks in Austin. Throughout quarantine, Jordan was able to write and produce his debut EP Labor of Love which will be released on February 14th, a perfect listen for someone struggling with a relationship during Valentine’s Day.

