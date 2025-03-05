Good Things Going On at Adult Contemporary Radio

The Weeknd appears to have so many songs on the chart at any given time that it’s actually hard to keep up with all of the titles. Regardless, his “Cry For Me” (XO/Republic) is one of his best to date and our music and programmers all agree that this one is one of the hottest out there at AC40 these days. Recording artist Rose has a good thing going and we see it by the action it is receiving at the format. “Toxic Till The End” (Atlantic) is the track that has really taken hold. It’s really quite a strong offering that deserves a shot so make sure to add this one to your playlist.

Tate McRae keeps moving along at a very brisk pace. The single “Sports Car” (RCA) keeps winning the hearts and minds of listeners from coast to coast and that should not be a surprise to many of us that write about music on a weekly basis. The pairing of two red-hot artists in Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown has really turned into put magic. “Body Talk” (RCA Nashville) is the jam that I’m talking about and from the very first listen I knew there was something magical going on here. It’s great to see Kane moving across formats and taking Katelyn with him was true brilliance.

New Music Award nominee Teddy Swims continues to be one of the hottest male vocalists around. No offense to Jelly Roll but this guy has the chops of a major vocal Superstar. His new “Bad Dreams” (Warner) is about as good as they come and make sure you jump on the band wagon that is Teddy Swims and you will be so very glad that you did. Trust me on this one.

It’s so good to see Hollywood records back on the pop charts. They are doing it very well via the likes of Almost Monday. They have the perfect song for the season in “can’t slow down” (Hollywood) and from the early looks of things they could go “all the way”. The pairing of the strong Jennie & Dominic Fike have a solid story in the making. “Love Hangover” (OA Ent./Columbia) is the jam that I’m talking about and what a great song this one is indeed. Make sure to save a little room on your playlist for the wonders of Jennie & Dominic Fike. A song worth fighting for.

Akon is finally back at the AC40 format with his “Akon’s Beautiful Day” (Konvict Kulture). Not sure why he has to insert his name in a song title but I guess when it comes to Akon, you can do whatever you want. Morgan Wallen is getting some love at our format good for him. His “Love Somebody” (Big Loud/Mercury/Republic) is getting a buzz and there are other tracks getting some nice spins from him as well. I still remember a time when he was just about banned radio period.

Alex Warren is “on the move” and make no mistake about that. His new and ever exciting “Burning Down” (Atlantic) is really paying off big time. David Guetta and his pairing of Alphaville & Ava Max continue to rock the free world. “Forever Young” (Parlophone UK/Warner) is on the way to becoming an anthem all over again. Damiano David keeps pulling in amazing numbers each and every week for his debut single entitled “Born With A Broken Heart” (Sony Italy/Arista). It’s actually one of the best rising songs at the AC40 format

The multitalented Khalid keeps building his newfound fortunes at the format and we are pretty happy for him. “Heatstroke” (Right Hand Music Grp/RCA) is his latest and it keeps getting play week after week. Jelly Roll keeps breaking across formats and he wears it well as his latest single “I Am Not Okay” (BMG/Republic/Stoney Creek) continues strong. Benson Boone put on quite the clinic during this year’s Grammy Awards. He also continues to get spins week after week for his track “Slow It Down” (Night Street/Warner).

New Music Award Nominee Eileen Carey has had yet another brilliant year. She continues to shine and pick up award recognition for her brilliant “On The Rise” (RolleyCstr Music) that now has a video. NMA nominee John Jurney continues to win over radio in a big way and now he has a new chartbreaker in John Jurney “Be Your Own Hero” (Most Likely Music).

NMA nominee Kenneth Roy also has a solid winner with his “After Dawn” (Physico Records/WireonFire) single. “Peer Pressure” (MTS) by NMA nominee DPB has become a solid breakout. Tricia Tribble is “on the move” with her brilliant rendition of “Neither One Of Us” (PhyTur Records) and Boni Jane continues to impress with world with her “Forever” (Boni-Jane Music).