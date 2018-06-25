Good Bar Attender Jeff Clayborn Rolls Out New Single “Caddy in the Campground”

Full of grit and howlin’ of good times, Jeff Clayborn stuns with his brand new single, “Caddy in the Campground.” The rebellious country-rock song is sure to be a hit, impacting country radio nationwide on July 9.

Rolling off the success of his Texas radio Top 40, “Good Bar Attender,” Jeff Clayborn shows he can be rough, tough, and ready to rock ‘n’ roll, while keeping it straight country. Clayborn’s unapologetic Texas twang is accompanied by a full roaring guitar and vivacious fiddle, showcasing his ever-present sense of humor and love of campfire cologne, fine women, and even hotter cars.

High on overwhelming support from the home Texas market, Jeff Clayborn is hitting new markets and soaring to new heights – spreading red dirt, yet staying rooted in Texas. “Caddy in the Campground” is already receiving significant radio airplay, especially on the New Music Weekly charts. Along with skyrocketing to #50 on their main Country chart, #26 on Country Top 30 Indie and #41 on Country Internet, Clayborn has earned placement on the New Music Weekly “Country Internet Spincrease,” “Country Internet Prime Mover,” “Country Spincrease,” and “Country Prime Mover” lists.

Like “Good Bar Attender,” “Caddy In The Campground” is featured on Jeff‘s self-titled EP. The full EP was produced by Grammy award-winner and Executive Producer of Axon Entertainment, Chuck Ebert.

About Jeff Clayborn The Man, the Mystery, the Hat – Jeff Clayborn subscribes to a brand of organic country that can’t be replaced or altered. A Texas tumbleweed with down-home roots, Jeff Claybornsports Southern swagger from his signature low-brimmed cap to his cowboy boots. While this good bar attender looks toward tomorrow before thinking about where he’s already been, JChas roamed coast-to-coast, sharing stages with the likes of Reba McEntire, earning his stripes as a bona fide country artist. Now, embarking on a new journey, Jeff Clayborn has released his self-titled EP on The Cabin Record Co. label, featuring Texas Radio Top 40 tune “Good Bar Attender” and surefire hit “Caddy in the Campground.”