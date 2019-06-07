Gone West Releases Debut Single “What Could’ve Been”

Get ready to start enjoying Triple Tigers brand new recording artists, Gone West! The foursome released their debut single, “What Could’ve Been,” today, and it is set to impact country radio on July 15.

Comprised of 2x Grammy winner singer/songwriter Colbie Caillat, talented Grammy nominated songwriter Jason Reeves, Grammy, ACM & CMT nominee Nelly Joy, and 4x Hawaiian Music Award winner Justin Kawika Young, the amount of talent this new group has is second to none, and will make for a great addition in the country music community.

Additionally, the country quartet released a 4-song EP earlier this year entitled Tides. Take a listen here.

Keep up with Colbie, Jason, Nelly and Justin by visiting their Official Website, and following their journey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.