GOLF PRO AND REALITY TV STAR TURNS COUNTRY SINGER

Arizona native, Rob West, has officially launched his debut country music album. After a 20-year career as a golf professional – including a stint on the Golf Channel’s reality show Big Break Mexico – West realized his true passion was music. Best described as mainstream country with an old school flair, the album features original music from West along with songs co-written with top recording artists Gary Allan, Ira Dean and award-winning songwriter Chris Wallin.

“Creating this album has been an incredible journey, and labor of love. I’ve spent countless hours touring and locked in a studio in Nashville and I’m really excited about what we’ve been able to produce,” said West. “I think my music will resonate with both traditional and mainstream country fans and I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

During the past seven years, West has traveled the country playing both acoustic solo sets and with his band for crowds as large as 25,000 people. Highlights include the 4th of July Celebration at Lake Pleasant in Arizona, the Veteran Memorial Museum Dedication in Ohio and opening for John Michael Montgomery.

West’s music is influenced by Gary Allan, Eric Church and Brothers Osbourne and features a personal style that reflects his southwest upbringing. The album, produced by Jim “Moose” Brown and Ira Dean, is available on robwestmusic.com and digital music outlets such as Spotify, iTunes, Amazon and Google Music.

Raised in a family of veterans and patriots, West is passionate about supporting the men and women who serve our country and is an ambassador for the Folds of Honor Foundation and The Veteran Golfers Association. Learn more and hear West’s music at robwestmusic.com.

About Rob West

Rob West is a Nashville recording artist and songwriter. His first album, Arizona, was released in May 2019 and features six songs including tracks co-written by Gary Allan, Ira Dean and Chris Wallin. A proud, 5th generation Arizona native, West’s music reflects his southwest upbringing and offers a mainstream sound with old school country flair. Before pursuing his passion for music, West spent 20 years working as a golf professional and was cast on the 2013 season of Golf Channel’s reality show.

West received his first guitar at the age of six and it was love at first sight. After his older brother taught him to play, West began performing around the house to friends and relatives. As he got older, he began to write songs based on the experiences of his life – some of the good times and several of the tragic ones that shaped and changed him. To this day, singing and songwriting gives him the perfect outlet to express his feelings and fans can relate to his honest reflection on the pressures of life’s trials and tribulations.

West lives in Phoenix with his wife and two children. To learn more visit robwestmusic.com and follow @robwestmusic on Facebook and @robwestofficial on Instagram.

Media Contact: Amber Liptai | aliptai@bigyam.com | 602-327-7773