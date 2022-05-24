GoldenSky Country Music Festival: Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, and More: Oct. 15 & 16

A spectacular lineup of top country music artists has been announced for GoldenSky Country Music Festival onSaturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA. Headliners Tim McGraw (Saturday) and Sam Hunt (Sunday) lead the all-star lineup which will also feature Brothers Osborne, Midland, Carly Pearce, Parmalee, Michael Ray, Diamond Rio, Brian Kelley, Lindsay Ell and many more.

Passes for GoldenSky Festival go on sale at 10:00 AM PT on Friday, April 29 at www.GoldenSkyFestival.com. Fans can sign up for the newsletter or opt-in to receive SMS messages to gain exclusive access to the festival pre-sale, which starts on Wednesday, April 27 at 10:00 AM PT.

GoldenSky Country Music Festival is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents in partnership with Visit Sacramento, and will feature top-tier country music artists across two days and three stages, along with unique experiences including a craft beer festival featuring tastings from local and national breweries, “farm-to-fork” dining opportunities from some of Sacramento’s best restaurants, a dance hall saloon, a mechanical bull and much more.

“Besides the amazing lineup, GoldenSky has been curated to create a one-of-a-kind country music festival experience rooted in the capital city,” says Chamie McCurry, Chief Marketing Officer at Danny Wimmer Presents. “Our GoldenSky Beer Festival allows fans to tailgate INSIDE the festival with unlimited sampling over 100 craft beers, The Farmhouse will showcase some of the best farm-to-fork offerings in Sacramento, the El Dorado Marketwill be THE place to shop for souvenirs, and we can’t wait to see everyone line dancing in the River City Saloon & Dance Hall. It’s been three years in the making and we couldn’t be more excited to finally be here today, announcing it to the world.”

The current music lineup for GoldenSky Country Music Festival is as follows:

Saturday, October 15 : Tim McGraw, Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Diamond Rio, Brian Kelley (of Florida Georgia Line), Lindsay Ell, Matt Stell, Chase Matthew, Madeline Edwards, Bailey Zimmerman, as well as local music artists Willie D McClung and Mabilene

Sunday, October 16 : Sam Hunt, Midland, Michael Ray, Parmalee, Breland, Elvie Shane, Ernest, Brittney Spencer, Lily Rose, Alexandra Kay

In addition to two full days of incredible music performances, GoldenSky will also feature an array of onsite experiences, including:

The GoldenSky Beer Festival: Kick off your day at the GoldenSky Beer Festival. Open daily from 11:45 AM – 2:45 PM to patrons 21+, the festival within the festival showcases the best of local, regional and national craft beers. All beer fest attendees will get unlimited complimentary tastings with more than 100 different selections of beer, hard seltzer and ciders, and a commemorative festival cup to boot! The GoldenSky Beer Festival is free with your festival admission IF you purchase your passes before May 6. After that, you can add it on to your festival purchase for only $10 per person, per day or $15 for the weekend, at time of purchase. Arrive early and pre-party at The GoldenSky Beer Festival!

River City Saloon & Dance Hall: Boot-scoot into the River City Saloon & Dance Hall for a little dancin’, a little drinkin’ and a whole lotta fun! Daily activities include line dancing, partner two-stepping and lessons. Coordination not your thing? We’ve still got you covered with a house DJ to freestyle your heart out with when the sun goes down. And don’t miss Billy, our house bull that’s sure to be a buckin’ and broncin’ all weekend long!

El Dorado Market: Visit the El Dorado Market to shop the best of the Central Valley. Need a new cowboy hat? Look no further! Want a one-of-a-kind bandana? Coming right up! Shop small and support local at the El Dorado Market.

The Farmhouse (presented by the California Farm Bureau): The Farmhouse promises to deliver a food experience that will leave your taste buds craving more! We invite you to take a load off and pick your pleasure amongst the various locally curated food booths to taste for yourself what makes Sacramento the Farm-To-ForkCapital of America.

Fieldhouse Sports Bar: Watch your favorite NCAA and NFL games at the Fieldhouse, featuring the top college games on Saturday and NFL on Sunday. Grab a drink and pony up to the bar to stay up-to-date on all the pigskin action.

Loud Lounge: Go beyond the music and experience the cannabis community in our very own Loud Lounge! We believe in the power of cannabis to enhance the communal and artistic experience, so let’s have a gathering place for our friends to network and celebrate. We are excited to offer everything from live music to live art and live performers all weekend long while you get educated on cannabis culture. Must be 21+ to enter the Loud Lounge.

The following GoldenSky pass options are available:

Single Day General Admission starting at $59.99 plus fees

Weekend General Admission starting at $89.99 plus fees

Single Day VIP starting at $129.99 plus fees

Weekend VIP starting at $199.99 plus fees

Four Pack Weekend General Admission packages are also available. Layaway options are available for only $25.00 down through May 15, with payments equally amortized in June, July and August. Festival goers are encouraged to buy early and save as prices will increase throughout the campaign.

GoldenSky VIP passes offer access to all General Admission areas, an exclusive viewing area in front of the main stage, dedicated festival entry lanes, a commemorative laminate and access to the dedicated VIP area, which includes:

VIP-only front of Main Stage viewing area

A shaded lounge with comfortable seating and live audio and video streams of the Main Stage, as well as dedicated bars with full beverage options (for additional purchase)

Tree-shaded outdoor lounge area with all performances broadcast on a big screen, premium food offerings (for additional purchase), a dedicated free water filling station, air-conditioned flushable restrooms, festival merch stand, and dedicated locker rentals with charging capabilities

For more information on GoldenSky, including pass details and exclusive presale access, sign up for the festival newsletter at www.goldenskyfestival.com and follow GoldenSky on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

In its inaugural year, GoldenSky is proud to welcome Coors Light, Jack Daniel’s, KOLAS, TickPick, California Bountiful, Living the Dream and the US Army as festival partners. More partners and experiences will be announced soon.

GoldenSky will be held at the same location and just a week after DWP’s hugely successful event Aftershock–the highest grossing rock festival in the United States.

GoldenSky marks DWP’s second country festival, following the success of Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival in Louisville, KY which debuted in 2019 with a sold-out crowd of 70,000 and performances from over 30 top artists, including Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Dwight Yoakam, Trace Adkins and many more.

Danny Wimmer Presents is one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America. DWPevents include Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, Epicenter, GoldenSky Country Music Festival, Hometown Rising, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, and Welcome To Rockville.

Discovery Park is conveniently located near downtown Sacramento at 1600 Garden Highway, where the American and Sacramento Rivers meet.

About Danny Wimmer Presents : Since 1995, music industry veteran Danny Wimmer has been producing concerts and festivals, both large and small. In 2011, he formed Danny Wimmer Presents, which now produces the largest rock and alternative festivals in the U.S. By combining A-list talent with local cuisine and culture, DWP has become recognized within the industry for delivering the highest-quality entertainment experiences to fans, artists, sponsors, partners and host cities. DWP creates memorable and all-encompassing festival experiences, leaving both consumers and partners with lasting and meaningful impressions. The 2022 festival lineup will include Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, GoldenSky Country Music Festival, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Louder Than Life and Welcome To Rockville, with Epicenter, Hometown Rising, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival and more returning in 2023 or 2024. Previous DWP festivals include Rock On The Range, Carolina Rebellion, Chicago Open Air, Northern Invasion and more. Since 2020, DWP has been an innovator in the digital content space with over two dozen international livestreams, acclaimed social series Offstage with DWP and the DWPresents Channel on Twitch featuring That Space Zebra Show, which has garnered over 11 million worldwide views since it’s launch in mid-2021.

