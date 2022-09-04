“Going Steady” is Modern Temple’s Lively Love Song for the Summer

Despite the track being on the lighthearted side, there’s still an element of thoughtfulness which is characteristic to Modern Temple’s writing and production style. While highlighting the beauty of a union, the two don’t downplay the hardships that come with being in a relationship. Instead, it’s overcoming the hardships that makes the union that much more special. “This track is about the length a person would go for their lover, while being aware that there are many ‘snakes’ that try to get in the way of a marriage in particular,” the two explain. In the chorus Dustin sings, “Crack in the ceiling see the light of day, Mr. Pessimistic trying to steal my babe. Sharpen knife, behead that snake. I would go a million many milky ways and 30 million minutes and a few more days, if it means I get to make your wedding ready. If I was a betting man, I’d say we’re going steady.” In this way, Modern Temple brings depth to every facet of their relationship, the good and the bad. “Despite the challenges in marriage, the song highlights the joy that comes from the steady fight of sustaining a long flourishing marriage.”

ABOUT MODERN TEMPLE

Modern Temple is the husband and wife duo composed of Dustin and Ellie Moreau, who have combined elements of alternative pop, rock, electronic, and hip hop together to craft their unique sound. All recorded, produced, and mixed from their home studio in College Station, Texas, listeners will hear organic instrumentation over synthesized sounds and lyrical content that carries a significant depth to help bring transformation in the heart of the listener. In 2020, the duo released their debut single “Hollowed Days” amassing over 300,000 streams on Spotify, along with over 30,000 views on the music video. They have gone on to release five more singles and will be releasing their debut self-titled album “Modern Temple” over the course of the coming year.