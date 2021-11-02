God Bless This Child Released by the Phil Mitchell Band for the Holiday Season

“God Bless this Child on Christmas” features Natasha Shayenne on lead vocals and Alvaro Soto on lead guitar. With beautiful strings and harmony, this makes a moving song for the holiday season. This is the fifth album from the band and features other songs from various singers and a variety of styles.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Phil Mitchell Band

Song Title: God Bless This Child On Christmas

Publishing: Morning Star Recordings

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Chicago Holiday

Record Label: Morningstar