Glow & The Dark Pens Unforgiving Memories in New Single “The W”

Southern California’s very own alternative-emo project, Glow & the Dark is kicking off their latest EP cycle with a new single. Titled “The W,” featuring Lady Captain, submerges listeners to the acoustic beat of nostalgia, surely evoking sour memories of a past love. AJ Peacox, vocalist, songwriter, and the main brain behind Glow & the Dark, states that “The W” is essentially a composition about once pleasant memories taking on a bitter reminiscence.

“This was the first song I wrote for the EP. I had a journal full of lyrics when I came back from a long tour, so I started organizing the lyrics by theme. ‘The W’ came pouring out all at once. Most of the lyrics happened to already be on the same page in my notebook. The song is about the W hotel in Hollywood – an unmistakable landmark in LA that used to hold good memories for me, but now feels cursed. My favorite part of ‘The W’ is how you might think it’s a love song until you hear the very last line.” – AJ Peacox of Glow & the Dark

Glow & the Dark is the solo project of Southern California based songwriter AJ Peacox, best known as the guitarist for Tiny Stills and Sundressed. Originally a quarantine project, the band quickly became something more after partnering with Dark Horse Coffee Records in 2021 to release their debut self-titled EP.

Glow & the Dark’s upcoming EP holy shit features six brand new songs written exclusively in a surf-green notebook over the course of two tours in the Fall & Winter of 2021. All instruments were performed by AJ Peacox himself with the exception of drums provided by Jordan Krimston and Erich Beckmann, guest vocal appearances by Kailynn West of the band Tiny Stills and Rachel Kennedy of Lady Captain.

Take a listen to the beating pulse of “The W” across streaming services today, and make sure to stay connected with Glow & the Dark via the band’s website here. The new EP, holy shit, hits airwaves November 11, 2022 via Dark Horse Coffee Records.