“Glory Train”, Country Song from the Phil Mitchell Band in a modern Woody Guthrie style

Song from “A Better World” Album. This is the fourth album from the band. This song is a modern take on an Woody Guthrie type of music. People are struggling today just like in the 1930’a and just looking for a break from their long day at work. No toil or worries for their pain. Features Alvaro Soto on guitar.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Phil Mitchell Band

Song Title: Glory Train

Publishing: Morning Star Recordings

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: A Better World

Record Label: Morning Star Recordings