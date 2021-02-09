Phil-Mitchell-Band-Optimized-cover.jpg

“Glory Train”, Country Song from the Phil Mitchell Band in a modern Woody Guthrie style

Song from “A Better World” Album. This is the fourth album from the band. This song is a modern take on an Woody Guthrie type of music. People are struggling today just like in the 1930’a and just looking for a break from their long day at work. No toil or worries for their pain. Features Alvaro Soto on guitar.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Phil Mitchell Band
Song Title: Glory Train
Publishing: Morning Star Recordings
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: A Better World
Record Label: Morning Star Recordings
Record Label:
Morning Star Recordings
Phil Mitchell

Related Posts

Back to Top

Archives

© New Music Weekly 2021
New Music Weekly, LLC
Website design by: Backstage Entertainment Group, LLC