“Glory Train”, Country Song from the Phil Mitchell Band in a modern Woody Guthrie style
Song from “A Better World” Album. This is the fourth album from the band. This song is a modern take on an Woody Guthrie type of music. People are struggling today just like in the 1930’a and just looking for a break from their long day at work. No toil or worries for their pain. Features Alvaro Soto on guitar.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Phil Mitchell Band
Song Title: Glory Train
Publishing: Morning Star Recordings
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: A Better World
Record Label: Morning Star Recordings
