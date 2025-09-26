Global R&B Star Tiana Kocher Turns Up the Heat In Sultry New Anthem, “Overnight”

Tiana Kocher returns with her latest single, “Overnight,” a sultry confession that captures the rush of falling hard and fast for someone who feels like a lifeline. The new track blends smooth R&B melodies with a late-night groove, showcasing Tiana’s signature ability to fuse soulful intimacy with modern pop appeal.

Splitting time between Los Angeles and Manila, Tiana Kocher is quickly carving out her place in the International R&B scene. Her music reflects her multicultural roots and personal journey, balancing lush, sensual storytelling with polished, contemporary production. With past collaborations and performances already turning heads, “Overnight” marks another positive step in her evolution as an artist to watch.

The new single arrives on the heels of several high-profile appearances and collaborations that highlight Tiana’s momentum. Earlier this year, she co-hosted the Building Bridges Manila music camp alongside Kiana V, connecting Fil-Am and Filipino creatives in partnership with Sony Music Philippines. She also teamed up with SB19’s Josh Cullen on the official theme song for the MassKara Festival 2024, marking her first time recording in Hiligaynon, a Filipino dialect — a milestone that highlights her deepening commitment to her cultural roots.

Alongside these cultural milestones, Tiana has been expanding her sound. Her recent single “Location” introduced house-infused beats and international collaborators, broadening her R&B foundation with global flavors. Past collaborations with icons like TLC, Faith Evans, Sage the Gemini, and J. Álvarez further affirm her place as an artist who can stand alongside the industry’s best.