Global Dark-Pop Duo Bloom Twins Release New Single & Video for ‘High On Beat’

After releasing ‘DayDream’ alongside Benny Benassi earlier this year, Ukraine-born, London-based pair Bloom Twins are cranking it up a notch with “High On Beat” for their first release on leading dance music label Armada Music in collaboration with Berlin’s Jan Blomqvist. “High On Beat” brings a hypnotic sound blend that takes center stage in both the track itself and the accompanying music video.

Having gone from an initial writing session with Bloom Twins through to Jan Blomqvist via Instagram for one glorious, inspiration-steeped studio session, ‘High On Beat’ simply oozes with sonic sophistication. From the emotive vocals to the lush synth waves aimed toward the sun, this cut means instant delirium for all who give it a listen.

Bloom Twins stated, “We’re thrilled that this track is about to meet your taste buds. It was originally written with Guy Gerber – who for us is an absolute dance music icon – and is now freshly completed with the magic touch of Berlin’s Jan Blomqvist, who’s one of Anna’s favorite artists. This unity between dance worlds is all you need in these times of COVID.”

Jan Blomqvist continued, “A few years ago, I had the pleasure of meeting the very talented Bloom Twins in Berlin for a video shoot. Anna and Sonya impressed me a lot with their authentic, positive and fresh vibes, so I was sure from the beginning that this new blooming electro pop duo would make it in the music business sooner or later. So when they hit me up with the request to produce their pop music collaboration with the legendary Guy Gerber, I jumped on it right away. It took me a while to vibe to this new kind of music, but I am so, so happy now with the final result. As Bloom Twins said, the mixture of London electronic pop and Berlin deep house vibes is thrilling. I think this one might cause you goosebumps in the final chorus line. Thanks a lot to Anna, Sonya and Guy Gerber!”

About Bloom Twins

The Bloom Twins, Sonya and Anna Kuprienko, are a dark-pop dichotomy proving themselves worthy of becoming part of Hollywood’s next generation of rising artists to watch. The twins are singer-songwriters and classically trained multi-instrumentalists who made their mark on the music industry after releasing popular tracks like “Love Me Right Now,” “Fahrenheit,” and “Blue,” and touring throughout the U.K. and Europe with the likes of Eels and LP, Duran Duran, Seal and Nile Rodgers thus solidifying them as critical darlings on the rise. Recently, they released “DayDream” with legendary Grammy-Nominated producer Benny Benassi on Ultra Records gaining top billing on coveted Spotify playlists like ‘Friday Cratediggers’, ‘New Music Friday Italia’, ‘Dance Room,’ ‘All night Dance Party’ and many more. In addition to their recent collabs with Grammy-winning artist Benny Benassi and now Jan Blomqvist, the pair are currently writing their debut album alongside industry icons such as Diplo, Zhu, Purple Disco Machine, Elderbrook, Ben Böhmer, Ben Pearce, Jin Jin, RedOne, Fridolin Walcher, Toby Scott, Rob Cavallo, Eli Brown, Rozzi, Pete Hutchings (Adele’s ‘Skyfall’, Lady Gaga’s U.S. #1 ‘Born This Way’, Rihanna, Florence and the Machine), Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran and Lenny Kravitz.