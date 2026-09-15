Global Citizen Festival 2026 lineup: Lauryn Hill & Wyclef Jean, Shaboozey, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and more

Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean will headline the 2026 Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park on Sept. 26, joining a lineup that also includes Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey and K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Hill and Jean’s appearance is expected to mark a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Fugees’ landmark album The Score. The festival will be held on the Great Lawn as part of Global Citizen’s annual effort to pair major musical performances with advocacy on global poverty and development issues.

Hugh Jackman will return as host, with Rachel Brosnahan and Gayle King among the additional personalities scheduled to appear. Organizers said this year’s campaign will focus on expanding educational opportunities for 2 million children, supporting 1.5 million smallholder farmers and helping provide electricity to 2.5 million homes. The festival’s goals build on Global Citizen’s broader campaigns addressing poverty, energy access and education.

The 2026 festival arrives after a busy year for Global Citizen, which staged events in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo and produced the FIFA World Cup final halftime show at MetLife Stadium in July. The organization has increasingly used large-scale concerts to advance campaigns involving education, clean energy and poverty reduction, while bringing together international artists and public figures.

Admission will continue to follow Global Citizen’s advocacy-based model, with prospective attendees able to earn tickets by taking qualifying actions through the organization’s app or website. A $25 charitable donation also provides an alternative route to admission, with proceeds supporting local causes in New York. The organization says its events are designed to turn audience participation into pressure for commitments from governments, businesses and other institutions.

To learn more about the festival, head to the Global Citizen website.