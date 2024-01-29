“Glitter Gold,” A Musical Mirror Reflecting Universal Journeys

Rising country music artist Kathleen Fee releases her new single, “Glitter Gold,” a compelling anthem that encapsulates the resilience and determination embedded in the human spirit. The song paints a vivid picture of the struggles and triumphs encountered on the journey to success. Kathleen showcases her storytelling by bringing to life a narrative that resonates with believers and big-hearted dreamers alike. “Glitter Gold” is more than just a song for the singer; it’s a personal exploration of the internal struggles individuals face while navigating the expectations imposed by society.

Widely recognized as the dynamic frontwoman of the acclaimed New York City Irish band Celtic Cross, Kathleen has now embraced a solo venture as she spent the past year crafting her highly anticipated solo EP, Glitter Gold, slated for release in 2024. Sharing her thoughts on this venture, she expressed, “Stepping out on my own to record and write alongside Nashville’s best has been both challenging and immensely fulfilling. I’m thrilled to unveil my new music.”

Kathleen wrote “Glitter Gold” with talented recording and touring musician Josh Matheny, who has played with Brothers Osborne, Vince Gill, Kacey Musgraves, Ricky Skaggs, and more; Elisha Hoffman, founding member of The Loving Mary Band, Steven Tyler’s country band, as well as co-founder of Pumphouse Records, launched with Lee Brice and songwriter Rob Hatch; and two-time Grammy winner, singer-songwriter Rebecca Lynn Howard, who has written songs for Martina McBride and Trisha Yearwood and has recorded with Dolly Parton, Vince Gill, Patty Loveless, and more.

Kathleen says, “Glitter Gold’ is a deeply personal song about the journey of facing inner battles and living up to societal expectations. This song captures the longing to stand on the side of the road where the rain is made of ‘Glitter Gold,’ symbolizing the pursuit of joy and fulfillment. I think so many of us can really relate to the message in the song.”

The metaphorical imagery of standing on the side of the road where the rain is made of “Glitter Gold” serves as a powerful symbol within the song. The picturesque representation conveys the longing for a life filled with meaning, encapsulating the universal desire for a sense of purpose and happiness. Highlighting the singer’s soulful voice, Kathleen’s song resonates with a broad audience, as many individuals grapple with their own aspirations, challenges, and the societal pressures that come with them.

Kathleen Fee’s “Glitter Gold” not only highlights her versatility as an artist but also marks a significant milestone in her flourishing career. The single, positioned to secure its place as a staple in the country music scene, will be complemented by the release of a highly anticipated music video scheduled to debut on March 1.

Influenced by renowned artists such as Kim Richey, Shawn Colvin, Patty Griffin, and Mary Chapin Carpenter, Kathleen Fee brings a unique blend of storytelling and musicality to the forefront, solidifying her place in the country music landscape.

