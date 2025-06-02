Glass Tiger Founding Member Michael Hanson Inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Celebrated Canadian drummer, songwriter, and producer Michael Hanson has been officially inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame as a founding member of the legendary rock band Glass Tiger—a group that helped shape the Canadian music landscape throughout the 1980s and beyond.

Hanson, whose legacy includes four Juno Awards, a Grammy nomination, and numerous multi-platinum and gold records worldwide, was honoured in a moving ceremony this spring in Calgary, marking over four decades of influence and innovation in the music industry.

“This honour is incredibly humbling,” Hanson shared. “From the garage jams to global tours, the journey has been unforgettable. I’m proud of what we built with Glass Tiger—and I’m equally excited about where music continues to take me.”

Glass Tiger’s international success was propelled by hits like “Don’t Forget Me (When I’m Gone)” and “Someday”, and their enduring popularity has cemented their place in music history. The Hall of Fame induction celebrates not just a moment, but a lifetime of dedication to the craft.

As a testament to his continued creative fire, Hanson is also releasing a new original track titled “Holding Hope”—a poignant acoustic anthem inspired by heritage, resilience, and the spirit of community. The song is accompanied by a stunning video filmed on historic Canadian grounds, and is already generating early buzz across streaming platforms and social media.

Produced at his home studio, Altravox Studios, “Holding Hope” bridges Hanson’s past with his present—offering a glimpse into the heart and soul of an artist still pushing boundaries. Proceeds from the song will support cultural preservation initiatives and community arts.

“Holding Hope” is available globally on all platforms as of Friday, May 23, 2025.

