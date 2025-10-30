Giselle Niemand Unveils Soul-Stirring New Single “Fake Love”

South African pop sensation Giselle Niemand has released her powerful new single “Fake Love,” now available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify.

Produced and mastered by Grammy-nominated producer Manny Mijares, Fake Love blends emotional storytelling with a crisp pop sound that captures both vulnerability and strength. The song explores the experience of realizing your worth, walking away from people who pretend to care, and finding confidence through self-love.

Mijares, who has worked with Dua Lipa, Kelly Rowland, Pitbull, and Craig David, brings an international edge to the production, merging polished global pop with the heartfelt tone that defines Giselle’s artistry. The result is a track that feels both deeply personal and universally relatable.

At just sixteen, Giselle has already performed across South Africa, the United States, and Dubai, winning over audiences with her emotional performances and natural stage presence. Each experience has shaped her sound and strengthened her connection with fans around the world.

“Fake Love is more than a breakup song,” Giselle says. “It’s about choosing yourself, learning from pain, and turning it into power.”

With this release, Giselle continues to establish herself as one of South Africa’s most promising young artists, an emerging voice with global potential.