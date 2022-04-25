Girl_irl Pays Homage to Atlanta Trap Roots in New Deconstructed Single “Float”

DMY signed “left-pop” artist girl_irl (they/them) is the latest act to pay attention to in the hyper-pop, glitch community of electronica. The Atlanta-bred, Brooklyn-based DJ and producer has dropped a new deconstructed industrial banger titled “float” across all streaming services. To coincide with the track’s boxing theme, the new single is accompanied by a video game visualizer where girl_irl throws jabs in a boxing ring against the backdrop of the song’s sultry rap vocals. Drawing influence from Atlanta’s trap scene, “float” is simply punchy, gritty – and downright nasty.

Fans of SOPHIE, COBRAH, and Shygirl can surely appreciate the bass-booming, glitchy production found in the outer layer of girl_irl’s discography. “float” is the perfect track to play at any club for the underground, but the song itself is just more than just a dance banger:

“The entire idea behind the ‘girl_irl’ project evolves around Cathartic Make Believe, imagining alternate versions of yourself if certain things from your past turned out differently. “float” is the first part of a 2 part release which coincides with a second track ‘sting.’

Stemming from the concept of reclaiming body autonomy and acknowledgment of self-worth, this song is about empowerment and staying trapped within that mindset. This instrumental came from an old Timbaland-inspired project, when brought to a friend of mine (Luca Rassi) he was able to transform it into something even more personal, together we were able to create a fun smokey sound.

Lyrically it was written basically in a day, using a lot of goofy jokes a close friend of mine (Jack Lax) and I pass back and forth. Created with a kickboxing theme in mind, the track brings in a few punches while also giving that ‘floating through a club’ kind of sound.” – girl_irl

Formally a touring DJ and an ongoing producer, girl_irl is one of many aliases of Em Perlman. Their perspective of the future and intuition to stay one step ahead of the game allows them to bring familiar yet undiscovered sound for the sole purpose of your enjoyment. Inspired by their diverse roots girl_irl is exploring all aspects of today’s sonic landscape, tapping into new genres and bringing a new sound with it. Em’s MENA roots combined with an Atlanta upbringing brings forth new invention. With their first single, “Sinclair,” going viral and even gaining admiration from The Needle Drop and Alternative Press they are carving out a new lane in the music world and taking 2022 by storm.

Stream “float” across all DSPs via DMY, and watch the official visualizer on girl_irl’s YouTube channel today.