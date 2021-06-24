Giolì & Assia Take Listeners on an Acoustic Journey with the Reimagined ‘Moon Faces’ EP

Genre disruptors Giolì & Assia share their reimagined acoustic EP for Moon Faces, out today on Ultra Records. The five-track record features top tracks “Your Lullaby” and “Rollercoaster,” which highlight their nuanced storytelling abilities in a new light, stripped down and showcasing themselves like never before. About the project, they commented, “We are so happy to finally share the acoustic version of our EP Moon Faces,” the girls stated, “We wanted to give each song a new perspective, more chill and emotional, characterized by the sounds of piano and handpan.” In the accompanying acoustic session video, Giolì & Assia can be seen wearing head-to-toe Act n°1 from their Spring/Summer 21 collection whilst drifting in the middle of Maullazzo Lake in Sicily, Italy.

LISTEN/SHARE ACOUSTIC MOON FACES EP

https://ffm.to/moonfaces-aj

WATCH ACOUSTIC SESSION VIDEO

https://youtu.be/QS_JUDSRUVI

Moon Faces Acoustic Tracklisting:

For You

Hands On Me

Rollercoaster

Your Lullaby

Lost

Giolì & Assia spoke with Brett Callwood of L.A. Weekly about their EP, “We titled it ‘Moon Faces’ because that concept characterizes the EP. It will make listeners understand the connection between all five tracks.” The pair continued, “Of course, our signature sounds are always there. It’s always our signature sound, but we feel it’s always evolving and improving. We are still learning and growing every day. The same thing for the style, these songs are different, but also they’re our best evolution. We don’t want to put limits on genres and sounds on our creative process.” All songs on the EP are different phases of the same moon.

More About Giolì & Assia:

Giolì & Assia are best known for their #DiesisLive sessions they put out monthly, each shot in beautiful locations worldwide. The viral video of them performing on top of an active volcano at the Aeolian Islands in Sicily, Italy amassed over 17 million views and counting. “We’re dynamic, full of influences and music ideas,” the duo says. “We love to show the world, the people, how many styles and genres we can mix in our music. We’re both from different backgrounds, and we like to mix and unite them to show both sides of us.” The duo’s unique sound caught the attention of “Future Funk” electro-soul artist GRiZ, who had the pair create an official remix for “Medusa” last November in support of LGBT History Month.

Since their debut, the Italian multi-hyphenates have achieved consistent success garnering over 68 million YouTube streams, 9.8 million-plus Spotify streams and coveted spots on Spotify playlists such as “Mint,” “Dance Rising,” “Friday Cratediggers,” and “New Music Friday Italia.” They have also been named as an “Artist Who Made An Impact in 2020” by We Rave You Magazine and were included in SiriusXM BPM’s inaugural EMPOWERED Virtual Festival celebrating an all-women line-up this past December. The duo has been working on a flurry of new music and artist collaborations while at the same time earning critical acclaim from the tastemaker music press including L.A. Weekly, Flaunt, Spin, 1883 Magazine, Mixmag, Paper, TIME and TMRW Magazine.