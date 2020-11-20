Ginger & The Glowsticks w/Debby Boone “Christmas Day” now available to Top40 radio

Creating music and writing songs makes my soul come alive. My deepest sense of joy and inspiration comes when I am playing music with others. I enjoy working with different musicians to perform & create music, so the Glowsticks are always changing.

Throughout college, I played flute with the Wind Ensemble, in addition to singing in the school choir. Later, I joined the Juneau Symphony Orchestra in Alaska where I played for musical productions & concerts. I started writing lyrics and melodies in 2004, and for the last 15 years, have worked on improving my songwriting skills and developing my voice and perspective. My song styles are as eclectic as my influences because I love all genres of music.

