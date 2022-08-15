Gigi Rowe Releases New Single “So Iconic” with TikTok Star Claybaby

Last week, singer-songwriter-performer GIGI ROWE released two new tracks, both which were prominently featured in Prime Video’s new dating show The One That Got Away — “Borrowed Time” landed a coveted placement in the opening scene of the series and “You Me and the Stars” was the backdrop for a magical romantic sparkler scene (clip here). Today (7/1), Gigi is unveiling “So Iconic,” a shimmery pop/disco dream single featuring TikTok star Claybaby, who’s racked up over 6M followers and 182M likes and counting. All this new music is leading up to the release of Gigi’s debut album, Laura, out on August 26.

Stream “So Iconic” now on all digital platforms

“This record is like putting on a great eyeshadow…you’re transformed,” Gigi shares about the new single. “It’s vintage glamour and stardust, disco dreams and jet setting. It’s backless dresses and heels, romance and the Riviera. It’s the inner superstar coming out to play. ‘So Iconic’ is a place where we can all escape to for a few glittering, fleeting moments to feel like our truest and best selves, then come back to reality a little better because of it.”

“So Iconic” was produced by Viv Parker (Wild Story, Raye Zaragoza, Greg Scott), who adds, “‘So Iconic’ is a such fun record, and it came to life really effortlessly and organically. Gigi and I had a very clear vision for it and having Clay get involved is the cherry on top. Some songs feel special and have that truly timeless vibe, and this feels like that kind of record for me.”

In celebration of the song’s release, Gigi and Claybaby will perform “So Iconic” together live for the first time at Athena Sinclair’s famous drag show at Triniti Nightclub in Little Rock, AR tonight, July 1.

A New Jersey native now calling Miami home, Gigi’s found success with all her projects, whether she’s creating music, books or podcasts. She was called “fantastically talented” by Jay-Z and formerly signed to LA Reid’s Island Def Jam, has had multiple tracks featured in the Just Dance video game series, authored an illustrated children’s book, Gigi Rowe Wishes, and her most recent project was a kids podcast show, Posy Flynn Sings! which she created, produced, composed original music and voiced the title character in her show.