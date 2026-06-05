GiGi McCourt Expands the World of Coming Back to Me with New Singles, Visual Projects, and Upcoming Debut Album

New York singer-songwriter GiGi McCourt continues building momentum toward the release of her debut album Coming Back to Me, arriving June 2026, through a growing series of singles, music videos, and visually driven creative collaborations that position the project as more than a traditional album rollout.

Recorded between Los Angeles and New York with producer Roger Greenawalt, Coming Back to Me introduces McCourt as a songwriter deeply rooted in atmosphere, emotional clarity, and narrative-driven pop. Across the project, she blends timeless musical influences with a contemporary perspective, creating songs that feel intimate, reflective, and visually evocative.

The rollout began with the release of the debut single “Faceless Faces,” followed by “Friend of a Friend,” both now streaming worldwide. Together, the tracks establish the emotional tone of the album while introducing listeners to McCourt’s distinctive vocal style and restrained approach to songwriting.

Continuing the project’s visual expansion, McCourt will release the official music video for “Far” on May 15, 2026. While “Far” is not included on the album’s official tracklist, the song functions as a companion piece connected to the broader emotional and visual world surrounding Coming Back to Me.

Directed by filmmaker Gigi Nettles, the video approaches the song through mood, character, and visual storytelling rather than conventional performance imagery. The release reflects McCourt’s growing interest in connecting music and film into a unified artistic identity.

Additional visual projects connected to the album include:

“Take It Back” — directed and edited by award-winning filmmaker Laurie Sullivan, with Director of Photography Paul Wilson and Executive Producer Conor McCourt

“Shallow Water” — directed by GiGi McCourt, with cinematography and production by Conor McCourt

“Anymore, Anymore” — currently in post-production, directed by Conor McCourt, with cinematography by Paul Wilson and editing by Francis Zuccarello

Together, the projects create a cohesive visual language that mirrors the album’s themes of memory, identity, distance, and connection.

McCourt, the granddaughter of Irish-American writer Malachy McCourt and grandniece of Angela’s Ashes author Frank McCourt, brings a literary sensibility to her songwriting that reflects a strong foundation in storytelling while remaining firmly contemporary in sound and perspective.

Beyond the studio, McCourt has continued developing her live presence through performances with her band GiGi and the Cats, introducing audiences to the evolving sound of the upcoming album ahead of its official release.

As Coming Back to Me approaches, GiGi McCourt is establishing herself as an artist working across music, image, and narrative—building a debut project defined as much by atmosphere and visual identity as by song itself.

Coming Back to Me will be released in June 2026 on vinyl and all major streaming platforms.

http://www.gigimccourt.com

About GiGi McCourt

GiGi McCourt is a New York–based singer-songwriter known for her distinctive voice and narrative-driven songwriting. Blending classic influences with a contemporary perspective, her music explores themes of memory, identity, and connection. Her debut album, Coming Back to Me, will be released in June 2026.