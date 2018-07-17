GHS Strings: Latest Bassics Amps And Pedals Now Available

Garnering critical acclaim at the NAMM show earlier this year, Bassics is proud to announce their next line of innovative pedals and amps are ready for dealers.

What started with the acclaimed BPA-1 floor preamplifier, is now complemented with a power amp, bass head and four pedals, all designed by world-renowned studio engineer, Malcolm Toft and distributed in the US exclusively through GHS Strings.

The AH-900 bass amp boasts 900w output, illuminated controls, a studio-quality compressor with three-band EQ, all of which can be easily bypassed. These features are enclosed in a lightweight enclosure and presented in a tailor-made carry bag.

The A-900 is a no-frills, lightweight 900w power amplifier, designed for bass players that rely on a large effect board, or use standalone preamplifiers and is a perfect complement to the BPA-1.

The four pedals bring extra options to the bass player. The Cruncher distortion pedal offers a ‘hard’ or ‘soft’ setting, with the former adding extra harmonics. Also, suitable for guitarists. The Squeezer compressor pedal is a studio quality VCA, with a sound much like the revered dbx160 compressor. The Tone Ranger EQ pedal provides a range of EQ and frequencies not found on most amp heads and the Omni Pre is a very versatile two input switcher, each with their own volume controls. It can also act as a mixer, headphone practice amp or studio quality D.I. box.

The growing list of top bass players using Bassics products include: Pino Paladino (John Meyer, The Who, Eric Clapton etc.) Neil Murray (Whitesnake), Chris Childs, (Thunder), Phil Soussan (Ossie Osbourne) and Tony Visconti, (David Bowie’s producer).

To find out more about the Bassics products please go to http://bassics.co.uk/. To find out more about GHS Strings and its products please go to http://www.ghsstrings.com/ and to find out more about Rocktron please go to http://www.rocktron.com/.

Please contact your GHS Sales Representative for US Dealer Inquiries and pricing.