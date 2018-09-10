GHS Launches Fingerboard Care Kit

GHS Strings is proud to announce an exciting new addition to their line of string cleaning products, the Fingerboard Care Kit.

Guitar maintenance is just as critical to an instrument’s sound and playability as a new set of strings. Clean, smooth frets allow for optimal contact of the strings to your instrument, improving the sustain and tone. The GHS Fingerboard Care Kit makes it easy to maintain your instrument’s frets and fingerboard. Ideal for all instruments with natural, non-glossy, darker fingerboards, the Fingerboard Care Kit can be used on electric, acoustic, classical guitars, bass guitars, as well as mandolins, banjos, ukuleles and more.

The GHS Fingerboard Care Kit is shipping now, with a MSRP of $10.99. Please contact your local dealer or distributor to order yours today.

