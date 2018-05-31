GHS Become US Distributor Of Innovation Double Bass Strings

Battle Creek, MI, 25th May 2018 – GHS Strings is excited to announce it has become the US distributor of Innovation double bass strings.

The UK based Innovation Strings need no introduction in the world of Bluegrass, Americana and Rockabilly. Utilizing a synthetic core and nylon cover, they provide the double bass player with a sound like the traditional gut string without the issues (or cost) associated with them. Available in medium and low tension sets, Innovation double bass strings are perfect for Rockabilly / Psychobilly players looking for that trademark slap sound as well as the Bluegrass / Americana player looking for that warm thump of the bass. And for the traditional Jazz and Orchestral musician, Innovation offers a line of double bass strings suitable for both arco and pizz.

“We’re very proud to be able to team up with Innovation in this capacity,” said Jon Moody, Manager of Digital Brand Development and Product Development at GHS. “This will allow us to better serve our existing Artist Family roster as well as allow Innovation wider exposure.”

To find out more about Innovation double bass strings please visit http://www.ghsstrings.com/products?categories=innovation-double-bass.To find out more about GHS, its strings and accessories please visit http://www.ghsstrings.com/