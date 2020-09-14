‘Get It Started’ Livestream With Daru Jones, Now On Drum Network

Pacific Drums and Percussion (PDP) is launching a brand new live stream show called ‘Get It Started’ with Grammy Award-winning drummer, Daru Jones.

PDP’s ‘Get It Started’ is the place for drummers looking to take their music career to the next level. The live stream will include a wide range of topics, and offer viewers an opportunity to ask related questions to the host on each monthly broadcast. Jones and his guests will share their insights, personal experiences and years of recording and performing expertise. The genre-bending beat maker will also answer individual questions to help drummers hone their skills behind the kit and beyond. Check out Daru talking about the show here.

Two-time Grammy Award winner, Daru Jones, a longtime PDP & DW Drums artist, is one of the most respected drummers of his generation. He has toured and recorded with renowned artists including Jack White, Pete Rock, Gloria Gaynor, Pee Wee Ellis, Queen Latifah and many more. He has been a “go-to-drummer” in the hip hop scene for over a decade and is also a sought-after producer and boutique label owner, developing talent and releasing music through his RUSIC Records, imprint.

Daru commented “We’re hoping to help encourage the current and next generation to go within and find your voice and look for ways to be authentic. I’m very excited to chat with you all and bridge the gap to educate on groove culture with some of our legendary and seasoned guests. Please come with an open mind and positive vibes as we can use this outlet to help us all during these times.”

To take part in the LIVE discussion, tune in to PDP’s Facebook and DW’s YouTube and Facebook channels at noon PST on the second Monday of every month. A complete schedule of all episodes is obtainable at Drum Network where previous shows are also available. Upcoming episodes include:

14 September – Episode 1: How Do I…Create My Own Sound?

12 October – Episode 2: How Do I…Up My Social Media Game?

9 November – Episode 3: How Do I…Get The Right Gear?

14 December – Episode 4: How Do I…Apply For Endorsement?

Drum Network is the source for all Drum Workshop live streaming shows and online programming. It is a hub for drummers everywhere, a resource with a library full of Drum Workshop, Drum Channel and Modern Drummer live events and YouTube videos. For the complete, up-to-date Drum Network show listing visit http://www.dwdrums.com/drumnetwork. To find out more about the PDP drums please go to http://www.pacificdrums.com/.