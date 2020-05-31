Geronimo Jules Brings The Nation Together With New Single ‘NHS SOS’

London based singer-songwriter Julian Dodds aka Geronimo Jules has just released his charity single NHS SOS in aid of the NHS. 100% of the proceeds earned will be going towards helping the St George’s Hospital Charity during this national emergency. The video for the track has already gained over 30,000 organic views on YouTube. Prominent MP for Tooting DR Rosena Allin Khan (Shadow Cabinet Minister for Mental Health) has also supported the track across her social media channels.

Stuck in lockdown and seeing the growing severity of the Coronavirus pandemic along with the strain it is having on the National Health Service particularly on the staff, with equipment shortages, long hours and a rising number of cases, Geronimo Jules wishes to express his gratitude to the men and women on the front line of this pandemic by raising money and spirits in the process.

Geronimo Jules says “You’ve got to do something useful with all this ‘lockdown’ time… We need to keep finding new ways to show these guys that we really do appreciate the work they are doing and the sacrifices they are making for us. They are heroes.”

NHS SOS rounds up the new normal, it depicts life before COVID-19 and summarises what’s been happening during the pandemic, balancing out the seriousness of the situation along with the humanity shown by people during the crisis. The track starts with a piano and guitar creating a ballad feeling that frames the lyrics perfectly, the track then gradually builds up adding urgency with the drums until it crescendos at the chorus with anthem-like melodies and catchy lyrics. NHS SOS is a lyric-driven power ballad that is there to bring us together as a nation to show just how proud we are of our NHS.

