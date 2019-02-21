GEORGIA’S POPULAR MUSICAL PREACHER DARRELL KELLEY RELEASES NEW SONG WITH A MESSAGE: “EVIL”

Georgia’s self-made pastor, entrepreneur, author and musician Darrell Kelley is on a roll and shows no signs of stopping. Building his popularity over the past two years as the “singing pastor” of UWGEAM MINISTERS Church, Kelley continues to write and release new songs with a strong moral message. His latest single, “Evil”, hit the online music sites last month with its message aimed directly at Satan himself, this time couched in a reggae beat.

As well-known Bishop and Pastor in Morrow, GA and owner of soul food restaurant chain Soul Delicious in Georgia and Florida, Kelley sauntered onto the music scene in 2017 after performing a song he wrote for an open mic night. The incredible reception he got from the audience was enough to spring him into releasing with his first single, “Sit Your Rump Down,” a mid-tempo Christian rock tune he wrote for his fellow pastors struggling with temptation. The song led to the release of two more songs: the tongue-in-cheek Gospel-inspired “Oh Lord I Need a Favor, Shut Her Up” and the upbeat R&B “Man of God”, both which were included on Kelley’s first independently-released EP, Storm is Coming. Bishop Kelley continued riding his wave of music by releasing four more singles in 2018, under his new record label, Viral Records.

Kelley’s inspiration for “Evil” came from the federal government shutdown last month as well as random shootings. He says, “I write all my songs from the heart. I could be just driving or walking and start singing then I go into the studio the same day or next day.” In the end, Kelley writes all of his music with a positive message of “love, unity and acceptance.”

Muzique Magazine points out that while Kelley keeps his congregation spiritually on track through his sermons, “releasing full length albums like Unity keeps his followers in touch with God when they all may not be in the same room.” Songs from Kelley’s Unity album are consistently in heavy rotation on K100 Radio in Atlanta. Combining various genres, like Gospel, R&B, hip hop and now with the reggae-tinged “Evil” track, Kelley continues to build his musical platform from which to launch his spiritual messages.

Check out Darrell Kelley’s latest single “Evil”:

STREAM HERE

More about Darrell Kelley

Originally from Boston, MA, Bishop and Pastor Darrell Kelley established his roots in Morrow, GA and has led the UWGEAM MINISTERS since 2013. In August 2017, Kelley published The Book of UWGEAM that spawned a new religion he calls UWGEAM. According to Kelley, UWGEAM is an acronym to summarize his belief in the God of the universe, God of the world, God of all gods, God of everything, and God of anything including one’s self. In addition to feeding souls, Kelley also feeds mouths. In 2013, he opened his Soul Delicious all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant in Morrow, GA and Soul Delicious Latinos in Miami, FL. After he performed an original song at an open mic night in 2017, Kelley was inspired to record and release songs to expand his spiritual outreach through uplifting songs that inspire others to be their best selves.

For more info:

https://www.facebook.com/darrellkelleysmusic

https://www.instagram.com/uwgeam/

https://www.youtube.com/user/latenightwithdarrell/

https://soundcloud.com/user-792034936

