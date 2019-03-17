George Strait Tributes Police With Solemn New Song ‘The Weight of the Badge’

George Strait tips his hat to policemen and women on his reflective new song, “The Weight of the Badge.”

In typical Strait fashion, the song relies on a traditional county sound to tell the story of a police officer who followed in the footsteps of his father, going into the line of duty for 15 years despite the pain of leaving his family behind each day. Accompanied by the plucking of an acoustic guitar, gentle piano and mournful fiddle, Strait paints a picture of the unwavering strength of people who walk a dangerous line that’s “razor fine.”

The second verse finds the officer in the hospital after being injured on the job, surrounded by his family and vowing to pull through. “He swore that oath to protect and serve / Pours his heart and soul into both those words / Tempered strength is always tough / But he ain’t gonna buckle / Under the weight of the badge,” Strait sings meaningfully.

Co-written by Strait, his son Bubba and their longtime songwriting partner Dean Dillion, “The Weight of the Badge” is featured on Strait’s new album Honky Tonk Time Machine. He performed the song during the February run of his Las Vegas show, Strait to Vegas. It’s the fifth song he’s shared from an album on which Strait remains committed to traditional country, touching on themes of a lively country bar with the title track and “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar,” honoring two of the most important parts of his life on “God and Country Music” and celebrating his favorite tequila with “Codigo.”

Honky Tonk Time Machine is set for release on March 29. Strait has announced another pair of dates for his Vegas show on Dec. 6 and 7, in addition to shows on Aug. 23 and 24.