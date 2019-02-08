George Strait To Release His 30th Studio Album “Honky Tonk Time Machine” on March 29

Iconic entertainer and King of Country Music George Strait announces his brand-new album Honky Tonk Time Machine due out Friday, March 29 on MCA Nashville. Comprised of 12 original titles plus Strait’s version of the Johnny Paycheck classic “Old Violin,” Honky Tonk Time Machine marks an incredible 30th career studio album for Strait.

Strait, who produced the album alongside Chuck Ainlay, wrote eight of the 13 tracks including “Sing One with Willie” featuring Willie Nelson that the pair happily debuted at a recent Nashville show marking the first time the two country icons have ever shared the stage.

The Honky Tonk Time Machine album pre-order is available HERE and fans can hear new songs “Código” and “God and Country Music” now HERE. “God and Country Music,” written by Luke Laird, Barry Dean and Lori McKenna, introduces a very special vocal guest, Strait’s grandson, Harvey Strait.

“I’m really excited to have some new music coming out,” shares Strait. “It’s been about two years since I’ve released a record. It was great writing with Bubba and Dean again and creating such a beautiful song with Bubba and Jeff Hyde. Also, it was a very special thing for me to be able to write and sing one with the legend Willie Nelson. I hope everyone enjoys listening to Honky Tonk Time Machine as much as I enjoyed making it.”