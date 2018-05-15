George Strait Tapped To Close Out 2019 Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo

Country music icon GEORGE STRAIT, a.k.a. “The King,” will close out the 2019 HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO with an unprecedented, concert-only performance on SUNDAY, MARCH 17th, 2019. STRAIT’s appearance at the legendary rodeo event will mark his 30th career performance. To accommodate “The King,” RODEO organizers have extended the event by one day in 2019.

“We are extremely excited to welcome GEORGE STRAIT back to the HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO,” said RODEO President/CEO JOEL COWLEY. “GEORGE has a long history with the RODEO, first taking the stage back in 1983. He’s been with us through many of our major milestones during the past three decades, has entertained more than 1.5 million RODEOHOUSTON fans, and is the only platinum honoree on our Star Trail Of Fame.”

STRAIT’s HOUSTON show will be his only TEXAS performance for 2019. The remaining 2019 RODEOHOUSTON entertainment schedule will be revealed in JANUARY 2019. The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAMER has been appearing at T-MOBILE ARENA in LAS VEGAS since 2016 during his “STRAIT TO VEGAS” residency there. Earlier this year, STRAIT announced his two final 2018 shows in LAS VEGAS, which are set for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7th and SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8th.