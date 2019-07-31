Genre Fluid Recording Artist K’coneil Oozes “Finesse & Style”, Heads to Jamaica

Since releasing his 2016 Love/Lust EP to impressive debut (Billboard charting, and top 10 iTunes reggae charts), JUNO and IRWMA award nominated K’coneil has amassed a string of hit releases that include three #1 videos (Hot Like You, Feel So Right and Loving You Right”, as well as the 2018 hit song “Balance,” a collaboration with afrobeat star Stonebwoy, that quickly shot past 1.1 million views on YouTube, and a recent BET premiere for his 2019 single “BODI”.

Known by his fans for his cool sense of style, catchy lyrics and his genre fluidity “K’coneil makes music that reflects this blend of cultures organically without feeling forced or contrived. He has carved out his own lane within the music space, with a “genre fluid” style that’s sure to catch the ear of the wide world” – Rob Kenner Music Journalist/Complex/Boomshots/Mass Appeal”; K’Coneil has an knack to always remain fresh and at the forefront in this fast pace music landscape.

Adding one more hit bound track to his arsenal, K’coneil has teamed up with world renowned Billboard producer Trackstar, best known for his chart topping productions with Colombia’s Reggaeton stars Karol G, Grammy Award-winning Shaggy, Hood Celebrityy and more to deliver “Finess & Style“. The catchy single brings a new school vibe to an old school bounce, and speaking on the song’s inspiration, K’coneil explained “The young dada is a spin off/paying homage to Supercat who was the original Don Dada and you will see that in the video concept.” The latter to premiere in August, was shot in New Rochelle NY and produced by K’coneil himself and directed by Edwin Escobar.

In support of “Finess & Style“, K’coneil will kick off his promotional trek with a stay in Jamaica from August 11th to the 16th, and will then prepare for his slated performance at HOT 97FM, annual “On Da Reggae and Soca Tip” concert series in New York.