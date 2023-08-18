Genre-Defying Electronic Rock Artist Blue Stahli Collabs With Renowned British DJ and Producer Hyper on New Single “Break and Enter” Out August 18

Electronic rock music powerhouse Blue Stahli has paired up with British DJ and producer Hyper on new high-energy single “Break and Enter” out today, August 18 on all platforms. The new electro punk rock single builds intricate layering to a fast-paced crescendo chock-full of heavy bass, raging guitar riffs, and glitchy vocals.

Blue Stahli, known for his genre-blurring compositions and high-octane production style, has garnered a massive global following and underscored many horror and action films like Lights Out, Iron Man 3 and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, as well as video games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Dead Rising 2. Similarly, Hyper has made waves in the electronic music scene with his distinctive blend of cinematic and electronic elements used in trailers and scores.

“Hyper is an absolute legend,” says Blue Stahli. “After he created an incredible remix of the song ‘Upgrade’ (the track I did with composer Danny Cocke for the video game Cyberpunk 2077), we started kicking around the idea of how fun it would be to do a track together and combine our styles into one bass-heavy electro punk monstrosity. Hyper is the electronic embodiment of punk rock and it was killer to get to blend our unique production and writing styles together to bring ‘Break and Enter’ to life!”

“If I were to describe this tune,” shares Hyper, “I’d say that if I was trapped alone by a bunch of muggers down a dark side street late at night, I’d choose this as the weapon to beat them with.”

Blue Stahli is a surgeon of sound. He stitches together chopped up guitars, bass synths, electro beats, and vocal hooks into lush mixes of varying genres with surprising prowess and authenticity. In one turn, his catalog will take a listener from metallic heaviness to electronic ambience. Influenced by movies such as Hackers, Johnny Mnemonic, Bubblegum Crisis, and other 90s cyberpunk, Blue Stahli started making music in tracker programs such as Scream Tracker and Impulse Tracker (which were a big part of the demoscene as well as being used to create videogame soundtracks). The modern tracker, Renoise, continues to be Blue Stahli’s canvas of choice for producing his brand of electronic rock, bass music, French electro and even sophisticated videogame scores in the tradition of the original tracker pioneers.

Beginning in 2009 with his smash single, ULTRAnumb, Blue Stahli continues to blend genres and media having appeared in films and TV shows such as Lights Out and American Horror Story in addition to creating original songs for videogames like Cyberpunk 2077, and appearing in trailers for Destiny 2, and Call of Duty. As an evolving and prolific songwriter, producer, and artist, he has released 11 studio albums including the deadchannel_Trilogy consisting of Quartz, Copper, and Obsidian. He also releases material under his secondary moniker, Sunset Neon. Blue Stahli’s latest release, “Break and Enter,” is a collaboration with DJ and fellow producer, Hyper. The track fuses elements of their electronic rock, breakbeat, metal, and cyberpunk styles together in this electro punk rock single.

About Hyper

Hyper, as a multi award winning, British (now Los Angeles based) world leader in creating devastating sound design and stunning musical composition; with an absolutely unique, trailblazing, sound all of his own. Releasing music since 2005, Hyper has toured the globe expansively, playing every major festival from Glastonbury to Roskilde to Exit to Fuji Rock along the way. He has a singular focus on producing and crafting, high end, tracks (and soundtracks), sometimes encompassing full orchestral pieces with dramatic instrumentation, always encompassing the very latest in electronic crossover, and always keeping his roots firmly planted in a love of punk rock. Hyper’s approach to music curation is to create the defining moment of inspired sound that enhances motion picture content, and Dancefloors (…even the odd mosh pit) alike, thus translating that moment into a lasting consumer sensory summer. Dynamic, contradictory, exciting, energetic, fearless…

You can find Hyper’s industry endorsed music on the worldwide, award winning (best soundtrack) 2019, Porsche ‘Cayenne’ campaign, amongst some of TV’s most popular shows (The Leftovers, Bates Motel, Bakerfield, Orange Is The New Black..), Tent Pole Motion Picture advertising campaigns such as ‘Blade Runner 2049’, on his score for the 2020 Ubisoft game HyperScape, and is the producer behind the iconic soundtrack to the trailer of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ (the futures blockbuster video game from CD Projekt Red). In 2021, Hyper signed an EP to mau5trap, deadmau5’ record label that has been home to some of the biggest electronic music since 2007. He also has a plethora of high quality material due out in collaboration with (Rock n Roll Hall Of Famer) Iggy Pop, Public Enemy, Slipknott (Starscream), Mark Arm (Mudhoney), (Electronic Music legends) The Crystal Method, Nero, UK’s hot, hot, hot new band Wargasm, and Perry Farrell.

