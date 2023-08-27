Genre-Blending Trio The Close Isn’t Afraid To Break Your Heart

Indie-Americana vocal band The Close releases their new single and music video, “Coming to Break Your Heart.” Composed of Shannon Walker, Lori J Rowton, and James McKinney, The Close is a vocal band blending Americana, contemporary folk, roots, and country, all infused with a great pop sensibility. “Coming to Break Your Heart” is the first single released from their upcoming debut LP, Orbit. The music video filmed at the House Of Adora in East Nashville conveys a deep love for someone that is not intended to intentionally hurt or break their heart but to express that their actions are contradicting that love.

The authentic vocals from the band bring out their incredible storytelling abilities that encompass the traditional elements of Americana musical forms, including country and folk. The intention behind the songwriting is to make the person realize the impact of their actions and potentially change their behavior. The Close says, “It’s not about breaking someone’s heart outright or hurting them, but showing them that it’s breakable. To show you how much you do love me, but your actions are saying something different. So I’m going to show you that I’m not breaking your heart; you are.”

In any relationship, it is essential to remember that actions often speak louder than words. As a Nashville-based band, The Close writes and plays the music they love with the people they love. They are a truthfully outspoken group that pours their hearts and souls into live performances to create an atmosphere that draws the audience in and makes them feel like they are part of something special. The energy and passion displayed by The Close on stage are infectious, leaving the audience captivated and engaged.

“This song, ‘Coming to Break Your Heart, has a long history. Lori wrote the bass line and some of the music when she was 11 years old. She always knew she wanted to use it on a special song, but she never found the right one. A few years ago, Shannon came up with this great earworm and partial chorus that he kept wanting to write with Lori, but she never felt it was quite right. Fast forward to a writer’s retreat with James, when Lori played her version on the piano. James transitioned it to guitar, and she had an epiphany. The song fit perfectly with Shannon’s earworm and chorus. They never realized it until James put his own special spin on the rhythm and transitioned it to guitar. They ended up writing the entire song that night. A good song wants to be written, but sometimes it takes patience to let it unfold in its own time,” says The Close.

As the popularity of different genres has become more widespread, The Close’s diverse talents and bold originality continue to allow them to explore new sounds and push the boundaries of traditional music. As a trio, every song they write holds a unique meaning for each individual within the group. This approach allows for a diverse range of perspectives and emotional connections to be formed between the audience and the songs. “As a trio, every song we write means something different to each one of us. We welcome and embrace the listener’s right to have their own interpretation as well,” says The Close.

The ability the band allows for people to relate on a personal level, regardless of the artist’s original intention, ignites the connection to the lyrics and melody. The band adds, “The Close is solely based on our individual strengths working together. Ship captains always carried three compasses to successfully cross the ocean. To stay the course, we rely unequivocally on each other.”

Ahead of their debut album Orbit, set for release this fall, The Close will be opening the Choctaw Nation Labor Day Festival in Tuskahoma, OK, with headliners Neal McCoy and Diamond Rio on September 2nd. The trio continues to expand audiences while playing over 150 shows throughout the U.S. Their musical repertoire is characterized by raw, emotional lyrics and powerful vocals, showing their authenticity as singers, songwriters, and musicians.

For more information and to connect with The Close follow Website, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

The Close Bio

The Close is a collective of introspective lyricists known for their genre-blending melodies and stellar harmonies. Each member is not only a songwriter but also a musician and lead vocalist. Their music first gained attention with the release of their EP Hello Heart in 2019. Since then, they have been compared to ‘a mesmerizing wall of sound coming straight at you’ with their harmonies and captivating live performances.

The Close’s music is a fusion of various genres, including Americana, contemporary folk, roots, and country, all infused with a commercial pop sensibility. This unique blend allows them to create a sound that is both familiar and fresh, appealing to a wide range of listeners.

One of the defining characteristics of The Close is their ability to establish an intimate connection with their audience. Their live performances are not only dynamic but also deeply personal, creating a sense of closeness between the artists and the listeners. This musical connection evokes emotions and creates a profound impact on their audiences.

The Close is set to release their upcoming single “Coming To Break Your Heart” on September 1st. They have also been working on their debut full-length album, tilted Orbit, which is set to be released in the fall of 2023. The highly anticipated album is expected to showcase the growth and evolution of The Close’s sound while staying true to their signature style.

