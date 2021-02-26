Genesis’ New Single “Frozen In Time”: AC Radio Download Available

Genesis is a native of Washington D.C. and has been classically trained in voice. He has a background in production and working with different artists. Along with his vocal talent, he is also an accomplished keyboardist that has played at several churches and various bands throughout his musical career.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Genesis

Song Title: Frozen In Time

Publishing: Luis A. Catarineau

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Frozen In Time

Record Label: The Way