Genesis’ New Single “Frozen In Time”: AC Radio Download Available
Genesis is a native of Washington D.C. and has been classically trained in voice. He has a background in production and working with different artists. Along with his vocal talent, he is also an accomplished keyboardist that has played at several churches and various bands throughout his musical career.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Genesis
Song Title: Frozen In Time
Publishing: Luis A. Catarineau
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: Frozen In Time
Record Label: The Way
|Luis A. Catarineau
|thewayproductions777@gmail.com