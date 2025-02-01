Geepers! Releases Bubbly and Playful Love Song, “Lavender”

Emerging indie-pop artist Geepers! is kicking off the New Year with his latest single titled “Lavender.” As the first track of his upcoming album Snoozin’, slated to drop in spring 2025, the track is an energetic and positivity-infused love song inspired by his partner’s lotion fragrance. The single “Lavender” is now available to stream and download worldwide.

Based in Long Beach, CA, Geepers! is the musical brainchild of Edison Roberts. The playful track was written, produced, and mixed by Geepers! in just two days and was the last song to be completed for the album. Mastered by his father, Garrison Roberts, the danceable track also features unique instrumentation and sounds that help create a light-hearted and whimsical soundscape. “I have an incredible inclination to shy away from love songs,” Geepers! explains. “I never felt like I had anything new to say when writing one, but this song I finally let myself write a true love song after finding something interesting to focus on, the scent of my partner’s lotion. All while being a little tongue-in-cheek about not having anything new to say.”

Born in Ballston Lake, New York, Geepers! has been immersed in music from a young age. He learned to play the piano from his mother and sang with the worship congregation at church. Known for crafting vibrant, self-produced tracks, Geepers! blends infectious grooves with introspective themes to create a kaleidoscopic soundscape filled with quirky charm, funky rhythms, and heartfelt storytelling. Over the past four years, Geepers! has independently written, recorded, and mixed every note, resulting in a distinctive sonic identity that feels both nostalgic and fresh. From the shout-along energy of “Work!” to the dreamy introspection of “Fine Line,” Geepers! explores life’s highs, lows, and everything in between with a fun-loving yet poignant touch.

With its catchy rhythms and experimental production, the new single “Lavender” bubbles with groove and energy. Follow Geepers! on Instagram @geepersmusic and TikTok @geepersmusic, and visit his website KeepGeepin.com to stay updated with his latest music!