Gaylord Opryland’s ‘A Country Christmas’ Announces 29 Days Of Concerts From The Oak Ridge Boys

Gaylord Opryland Resort is pleased to announce that tickets are on sale now for its 37th annual A Country Christmas program, opening November 13, 2020 and running through January 3, 2021. With guests and locals now able to pre-purchase individual tickets in anticipation of the holiday season, Gaylord Opryland is excited to unveil its full lineup of Christmas programming which will be featured alongside its new, previously-announced marquee pop-up experience, “I Love Christmas Movies.”

GRAMMY® Award-winning and Country Music Hall of Fame members, The Oak Ridge Boys, will celebrate the holiday season at home this year with a 29-day residency at Gaylord Opryland from November 20 – December 25, 2020. The Oaks Ridge Boys “Christmas in Tennessee” Dinner Show will feature a delicious holiday meal prepared by the resort’s culinary team followed by the Oaks and their band performing Christmas classics, new favorites and many of the timeless hits that shaped their legendary career.

“After decades of taking our big Christmas tour on the road, we are bringing it HOME in 2020,” said The Oak Ridge Boys’ Joe Bonsall. “We’re counting our blessings for this opportunity and invite you to make the journey to Nashville to experience our annual musical tribute to all things Christmas at the fabulous Opryland Hotel.

We’ll be singing about Santa and romance—and, as always, we will throw in some of our biggest hits. We’ll also be reminiscing about Christmases past. But, most importantly, we’ll be celebrating the birth of Christ. What a great way to end this crazy, upside-down year and put a positive cap on 2020.

The Oak Ridge Boys and Christmas have become synonymous for what has traditionally been our biggest tour of the year, and we are thankful to have Opryland hosting us. Let’s CELEBRATE the SEASON of love, hope, and promise together…. at the Gaylord Opryland Resort!!!!! We hope you’ll join us! Hallelujah Emmanuel!”

For more than three decades, Gaylord Opryland has become legendary for providing magical holiday events and activities for winter visitors to experience, and this year will be no different. Whether staying at the resort or visiting for the day, Gaylord Opryland’s A Country Christmas promises an abundance of exciting, interactive and immersive experiences and activities suitable for all ages.

Signature resort experiences

Anchoring the A Country Christmas fun is I Love Christmas Movies, an exclusive multi-sensory pop-up exhibition in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products allowing guests to experience beloved holiday movies, including THE POLAR EXPRESS™, A CHRISTMAS STORY™, ELF™, NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION™, and THE YEAR WITHOUT A SANTA CLAUS™, in a completely new way. All designed with social distancing measures at the forefront, as guests young and young at heart navigate the multi-sensory exhibits, they will enjoy over 13 fully immersive scenes complete with replicas of film props, audio clips, and more, making participants feel as if they have stepped into part of the actual story.

So. Much. Christmas.

With acres of airy indoor atriums decorated with millions of twinkling holiday lights, towering Christmas trees, and thousands of shimmering ornaments, coupled with abundant outdoor fun, visitors can look forward to a myriad of festive experiences this year at the expansive Nashville resort.

Indoors, guests may pose at an array of Christmassy selfie spots, write Letters to Santa, watch your favorite holiday movie at the Opryland Theater, take self-guided garden tours, interact with favorite characters from the Peanuts gang at Breakfast with Charlie Brown & Friends, and search high and low to help Snoopy deck his house out for a Dog House Decorating competition in a fun Merry Snoopy Christmas Scavenger Hunt. Returning this year are fan favorites such as Photos with Santa by DEI, Gingerbread Decorating Corner, Build-A-Bear Workshop®, the synchronized Delta Fountain shows, Delta Riverboat

rides, and sing-alongs with Dickens carolers.

New this year, Luminaries of Love will be available to support Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital®. Choose a special dedication on your luminary for display along the Delta River or take home your Luminary of Love to enjoy throughout the season.

More holiday fun can be enjoyed outdoors via private horse-drawn carriage rides, a nightly tree lighting and caroling on the Magnolia lawn, and a nativity display featuring special lighting effects and an audio rendition of the beloved biblical story.

At Pinetop, an outdoor Appalachian-esque village, enjoy live performances, tubing, ice skating and lessons, ice bumper cars, Reindeer Encounters, festive beverages plus an all-new, live Rockin’ Christmas On Ice Skating Show featuring champion skaters, big jumps, fast spins and awe-inspiring throws and lifts.

And, no visit to Gaylord Opryland would be complete without experiencing SoundWaves, the resort’s upscale water attraction which unites extraordinary environments, exclusive amenities, and relaxing water features with energetic rides, immersive music, and an extraordinary oasis for people of all ages to enjoy.

Tickets and Packages

Overnight packages and tickets for A Country Christmas events including I Love Christmas Movies can be purchased at ChristmasAtGaylordOpryland.com and ILoveChristmasMoviesExperience.com. Advance online reservations are required for all ticketed events.

For the best value, guests are encouraged to enhance their experience by reserving the 3-night Ultimate A Country Christmas package including room accommodations with a selection of event tickets such as I Love Christmas Movies, The Oak Ridge Boys “Christmas in Tennessee” Dinner Show, General Jackson Showboat, ice tubing, ice skating, ice bumper cars, scavenger hunt booklets and gingerbread house kits. A separate Christmas I Love Christmas Movies Package includes tickets to I Love Christmas Movies with an overnight hotel stay and an option to add the SoundWaves experience.

consideration with the latest local, state, and federal legislation. As the safety of its guests and STARS (employees) is of paramount importance, Gaylord Opryland’s A Country Christmas program has been developed in accordance with Marriott’s “Commitment to Clean” program and with enhanced protocols and social distancing measures. Programming will also operate in

Media Assets are available for download: event photos and b-roll.

About The Oak Ridge Boys:

The Oak Ridge Boys have sold over 41 million units worldwide and are synonymous with “America, apple pie, baseball, and country music.” In addition to their awards and accolades in the country music field, the Oaks have garnered five GRAMMY® Awards, nine GMA DOVE Awards, and two American Music Awards. The group—Joe Bonsall, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban, members of the prestigious Country Music Hall of Fame (2015 Inductees) and the Grand Ole Opry (since 2011)—is known worldwide as one of recording history’s most extraordinary musical successes. They have charted single after single and album after album, celebrating two double-platinum albums and more than 30 Top 10 hits, including No. 1 chart-toppers “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue,” “Thank God For Kids,” “American Made,” and “Y’All Come Back Saloon,” among dozens more. For more information and to view upcoming tour dates for The Oak Ridge Boys, please visit oakridgeboys.com.

About Gaylord Opryland:

Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, located at 2800 Opryland Drive in Nashville, Tenn., is the flagship property of Gaylord Hotels, part of the Marriott portfolio of brands. The 2,888-room hotel offers “everything in one place”— SoundWaves upscale indoor/outdoor water attraction, diverse dining options, a full-service spa, top-notch entertainment, on-site shopping, an award-winning golf course and more. For more information, visit www.GaylordOpryland.com.

A CHRISTMAS STORY, NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION, THE YEAR WITHOUT A SANTA CLAUS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Turner Entertainment Co. THE POLAR EXPRESS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s20). ELF and all related characters and elements © & ™ New Line Productions, Inc. (s20). Peanuts © 2020 Peanuts Worldwide LLC. © Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Used with permission. All rights reserved.