Gavin Adcock Unveils 26-Song Tracklist for Upcoming Album and Releases New Single ‘Having One Now’

Singer-songwriter Gavin Adcock is promoting his forthcoming album The Day I Hang It Up by revealing a 26-song tracklist and the release of his new single “Having One Now,” which is available for streaming.

Written by Adcock in collaboration with Luke Laird and Rhett Akins, “Having One Now” takes a lighter approach, depicting a narrator whose luck changes following an unexpected romantic meeting. Adcock described the track as a reflection on finding love after facing hardships, stating, “Last week I dropped a sad song. The week before that I released a song for hardworking people. So, be prepared… and don’t be shocked if I have another release coming next week.”

Adcock’s third studio album, The Day I Hang It Up, is set to be released on October 2 through Thrivin Here Records LLC (under an exclusive license to Warner Records Nashville). This latest offering follows a series of song releases from the Georgia country artist, including “Wannabe,” “Cheap Thrills” (featuring Hudson Westbrook), “The Day I Hang It Up,” “Workin’ Man,” and “Shoes.” The album also includes collaborations with Treaty Oak Revival on “Us Again” and Ernest on “Save My Breath.” Adcock is credited as a co-writer on all but four tracks on the album.

On social media, Adcock reflected on the rapid developments in his career and the experiences that informed his new music. He remarked, “These last five years have been the most exciting of my life,” expressing how life on tour and personal obstacles have influenced both his songwriting and perspective. He affirmed his dedication to music, stating that he plans to continue performing and recording indefinitely.

Co-written with Jon Michael McKinnon, Adcock previously shared insights about the single “Shoes,” mentioning that it “is about everyone looking in the mirror and thinking for some reason their life isn’t good enough. They compare themselves to others and believe the grass is greener elsewhere. It’s a reminder that we have one life to live. Make the best of it!” He also discussed the song “Workin’ Man,” co-written by Adcock, Luke Laird, and Jimi Bell, saying, “This song is dedicated to hardworking individuals who take pride in their efforts and prioritize their loved ones. My fans embody this spirit; they work hard all week and come to our concerts ready to enjoy themselves. It’s essential to recognize your worth—if someone doesn’t treat you well, there is someone out there who will. There’s nothing like having a reliable, hardworking partner by your side.”

Adcock is continuing his headlining The Day I Hang It Up Tour, spanning North America this fall, featuring a rotating lineup of special guests like Pecos & The Rooftops, Corey Kent, Tyler Nance, Jake Worthington, The Creekers, Braxton Keith, and Mack Geiger.

The Day I Hang It Up will be released on October 2; preorder/presave is available HERE.