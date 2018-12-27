Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood + More to Honor Dolly Parton as MusiCares Person of the Year

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are just two of the long list of all-star names who have signed on to honor Dolly Parton at the upcoming MusiCares Person of the Year gala in February.

According to a tweet from the Recording Academy on Thursday (Dec. 27), Brooks and Yearwood will perform a “special duet” as part of the program, which is set to take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 8, just two days prior to the 2019 Grammy Awards on Feb. 10.

Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry have also been announced to perform at the event, joining a roster that includes Vince Gill, Don Henley, Norah Jones, Pink, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Mark Ronson, Mavis Staples, Chris Stapleton, Leon Bridges, Lauren Daigle and Linda Perry and multi-platinum singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes. Parton will also perform to close out the evening.

Parton is an eight-time Grammy winner, and she’s the first member of Nashville’s music community to earn the distinction of being MusiCares Person of the Year. The iconic singer-songwriter is being recognized not only for her creative achievements, but also for her extensive philanthropic work through her Dollywood Foundation. One of her biggest contributions has been via her Imagination Library, which has provided more than 100 million books to children in need over the past two decades.

“Dolly Parton has always been and continues to be a courageous trailblazer and indomitable inspiration for creators and artists — so for us to have the opportunity to honor her at our annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala is to pay tribute to a true pillar of strength and someone who we all look up to and cherish,” Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow says in a statement. “Dolly also knows the power of philanthropy and she has used her stardom to contribute to a wide range of causes from natural disasters to education and literacy programs.”