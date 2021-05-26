Garth Brooks Sells Over 70,000 Tickets in 47 Minutes

Garth Brooks has sold over 70,000 tickets in 47 minutes for Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE, and tickets are still selling! This will be the first music event at Memorial Stadium in 34 years! This will be the only Nebraska appearance on the tour. There are only 3 ways to purchase tickets: at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App on your phone.

Tickets will cost $94.95, all inclusive.

*PURCHASER ASSUMES COVID RISK

*ALL COVID RULES APPLY

About Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks is the 7-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, a first for any artist. He is also the first and only artist in history to receive nine Diamond Awards for the now nine albums certified by the RIAA at over 10 million album sales each. He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with 157 million album sales. Garth was just named one of the five artists that will receive a Kennedy Center Honor this year. Last March, Garth received the esteemed Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The event aired on PBS. He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist.

In November, just after receiving the Billboard Music Icon Award, Garth released two new albums, his 12th studio album, “FUN” and live album “Triple Live Deluxe”.

After the success of “Garth & Trisha Live!” during prime time on CBS in April, CBS also aired “Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event,” in December. Both specials featured Garth and Trisha taking song requests through Facebook, live from their studio, Allentown, in Nashville.

In November of 2019, A&E aired “Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On,” over two consecutive nights. Part of their esteemed ‘Biography’ franchise, the documentary offered an intimate look at Garth’s life as a musician and father over his entire career.

In January 2020, Billboard announced that Garth Brooks was the first artist to make it on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in the 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s and now 20s. Garth debuted “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)” in 1989. Now, with “Dive Bar,” a duet he sang with Blake Shelton, he makes his appearance on the list in 2020. The single inspired a DIVE BAR tour to dive bars in country music capitals around the country which will continue its run of stops through 2022.

Last year, Garth went vinyl with his meticulously-curated vinyl package, LEGACY. This career-defining collection includes No Fences, The Chase, In Pieces, Fresh Horses and Triple Live, plus CDs with bonus tracks for a total of 7 vinyl albums and 7 CDs in each edition.

In March 2019, Garth launched The Stadium Tour, which has broken stadium attendance records at every stop on the tour so far. Pollstar announced at the end of last year that The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour was the best selling country music tour of 2019. In 2017, Garth finished the three-and-a-half-year long Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood. The tour sold over 6.3 million tickets, making it the biggest North American tour in history and the biggest American tour in the world.

Garth also has Inside Studio G, a weekly Facebook Live series. It airs every Monday on Garth’s Facebook page at 7:00 PM EST.