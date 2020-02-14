Garth Brooks roused the house at Six String in Foxborough, MA, for his seventh DIVE BAR concert. The only way in was to win through local country radio, and the place was packed with over 900 people! After the concert, Garth went live on Inside Studio G, his weekly Facebook live series: https://www.facebook.com/GarthBrooks/videos/214269269617583/

Garth began his Dive Bar concert series last summer at Joe’s on Weed Street in Chicago. Other stops included Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, CA; Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, TX; The Barn in Sanford, FL; The Dusty Armadillo in Rootstown, OH; and Prospectors in Mt. Laurel, NJ.

Tonight’s show had originally been scheduled on the same night as the Prospectors show in December, but it had to be rescheduled due to the weather.

This past summer, Garth joined Seagram’s 7 to declare it the summer of Dive Bars! As part of the celebration, the pair pledged to help make our roads safer for everyone by never driving impaired and committed to securing 700,000 pledges from dive bar patrons across the country at jointhepact.com. You can also use #JoinThePact on social media.

Garth Brooks’ new single “Dive Bar” featuring Blake Shelton, which inspired the stint of dive bar shows, is available on Amazon Music. The “rowdy” (Rolling Stone) and “anthemic” (Billboard) new song was the most added song at country radio upon its debut and is taken from Brooks’ forthcoming studio album FUN, and is his first musical collaboration with Shelton.

Garth Brooks’ music video for Dive Bar with Blake Shelton surpassed 30 million views in just five days, only on Facebook. It’s the highest number of music video streams on Facebook in country music history. It’s Garth’s first new music video in 12 years.

You can check out the music video here: https://www.facebook.com/GarthBrooks/videos/1404896339660953/

Garth is also in the midst of his “turbo-charged” (Variety) stadium tour, which has shattered entertainment records at every stop so far. In 2019, Garth Brooks The Stadium Tour averaged just over 83,000 tickets in each city and over 914,000 tickets sold to date. Pollstar announced in December that The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour was the best selling country music tour of 2019.

About Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks is the 7-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, a first for any artist. He is also the first and only artist in history to receive seven Diamond Awards for the now seven albums certified by the RIAA at over 10 million album sales each. He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with over 148 million album sales. He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist, including being inducted into the International Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame, and the Grand Ole Opry. In March 2019, Garth received iHeartRadio’s inaugural Artist of the Decade Award at the iHeartRadio Awards in Los Angeles. In December 2019, A&E created Garth Week, which included a 4 hour, 2 part, 2 night event, A&E Biography titled, “Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On.” It contained never before seen glimpses into the singers entire life and career to date.

In January, Billboard announced that Garth Brooks was the first artist to make it on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in the 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s and now 20s. Garth debuted “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)” in 1989. Now, with “Dive Bar,” a duet he sang with Blake Shelton, he makes his appearance on the list in 2020. Additionally, Pollstar announced at the end of last year that The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour was the best selling country music tour of 2019.

The day of its debut on country radio, “Dive Bar,” was the most added song with 135 total stations. It was recorded for his upcoming studio album, Fun. The single inspired a 7-date DIVE BAR tour to dive bars in country music capitals around the country which Garth has played in-between stops on The Stadium Tour. The DIVE BAR tour has continued it’s run of stops into 2020.

Garth has also now gone vinyl with his meticulously-curated vinyl package, LEGACY. This career-defining collection includes 3 different boxed sets: Limited Edition, Original Analog Edition & Digitally Remixed/Remastered Edition. Each edition features 5 hit albums including No Fences, The Chase, In Pieces, Fresh Horses & Triple Live, plus CDs with bonus tracks for a total of 7 vinyl albums & 7 CDs in each edition. During the first pre-sale, Garth smashed records with 20,000 packages sold in under 18 hours, totaling 420,000 vinyl records. Forbes noted, “To put this in context, The Beatles were the number-one vinyl artist in 2018 with 321,000 sales over 12 months.”

In March 2019, Garth launched The Stadium Tour, which has broken stadium attendance records in St. Louis, MO, at The Dome at America’s Center; Glendale, AZ, at State Farm Stadium; Gainesville, FL, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium; two sold-out nights at Minneapolis’s U.S. Bank Stadium; Denver, CO, at Mile High Stadium; Eugene, OR, at Autzen Stadium; and two sold-out nights at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, ID. Garth’s show in Knoxville, TN, at Neyland Stadium hosted the largest attendance in Neyland Stadium and Tennessee history for a single-concert event. Garth also set the record for largest attendance at a one-night musical event at Ford Field in Detroit, selling out a show set for February 22, 2020, with over 70,000 tickets sold in 90 minutes. In 2019, Garth Brooks The Stadium Tour averaged just over 83,000 tickets in each city and over 914,000 tickets sold to date.

In October 2018, Garth sold out the first ever concert at Notre Dame Football Stadium. The concert was filmed for a CBS Television special, “GARTH: LIVE AT NOTRE DAME!” viewed by nearly 14 million.

In 2017, Garth finished the three-and-a-half-year long Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood. Forbes proclaimed, “Garth Brooks’ World Tour Solidifies His Status As The Best Arena Act Alive.” The tour smashed records previously held by such acts as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and even Garth himself. The tour played 79 cities and 390 concerts, with over 100,000 tickets sold in over 20 cities. The tour sold over 6.3 million tickets, making it the biggest North American tour in history and the biggest American tour in the world.

Inside Studio G, Garth’s weekly Facebook Live series, airs every Monday on Garth’s Facebook page at 7:00 PM EST.

