Garth Brooks’ Notre Dame Special Was So Big, It’s Getting a Second Airing

Garth Brooks tends to do things on a large scale, but probably even he wasn’t expecting how huge his recent televised concert, Garth: Live at Notre Dame! was going to end up being. The Dec. 2 broadcast was so well-viewed, its hosting network, CBS, is planning to rebroadcast the primetime special.

It’s not too often that a special is so massive that it earns a second airing—and one in a prime time slot, at that. However, nearly 10 million viewers tuned in to the first broadcast of Brooks performing the first live concert ever held at the legendary Notre Dame Stadium, at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

The show was held Oct. 20, and despite some decidedly less-than-balmy weather conditions, about 85,000 fans attended. Brooks played a couple of new songs, several well-chosen covers, and also pleased the crowd with favorites including “That Summer,” “The River,” “Two Pina Coladas,” “Ain’t Goin Down Til The Sun Comes Up,” “The Thunder Rolls,” Friends in Low Places” and “The Dance.”

The show marked his very first stadium show. During the show, he also shared plans for a stadium tour that will wrap at the same stadium at some point, and he’s already revealed several new stadium dates for 2019. The rebroadcast of the show will air Dec. 28 at 8PM ET/PT on CBS.