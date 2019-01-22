Garth Brooks’ New Album Will Be ‘Fun’ & Literally!

Fans eager for news of Garth Brooks’ eagerly awaited new studio album were given a treat when the superstar let go of a key piece of information during his weekly Inside Studio G Facebook Live series Monday (Jan. 21). What did he reveal? Just the name of the project, which sounds like a rollicking good time as it’s officially dubbed Fun.

“The title of the album was sparked because making it has been such a fun process to go through,” Brooks explains in a press release that followed. “Being able to go in and out of the studio while being on the tour, working with the same guys, it’s been amazing. The album will be available this spring and I want the fans to just have fun with this, because that’s what this has been.”

There is no release date set for the project yet, aside from Brooks’ promise it will be available in the spring. However, Fun is available for pre-order now; and fans have received a taste of the music with new songs “All Day Long” and “Stronger Than Me.”

Brooks is slated to kick off his 2019 stadium tour on March 9 with a show at Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. In between shows, he says he hopes to cut a live duets album with his wife Trisha Yearwood.