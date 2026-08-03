Garth Brooks expands Indianapolis tour launch with two additional arena shows

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Garth Brooks has added two more concerts to the opening stop of his upcoming Blame It All On My Roots Arena Tour after overwhelming demand for tickets turned the Indianapolis kickoff into a four-show run. The country superstar will nohw perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Aug. 20, 21, 22 and 23, with the newly announced dates including a new opening night on Thursday, Aug. 20, and a Sunday matinee on Aug. 23.

Announcing the added performances, Brooks thanked fans for their response, writing, “No one was prepared for this. Nearly 400,000 in the Ticketmaster queue. Your patience is so appreciated. This is crazy! THANK YOU!” The additional shows continue Brooks’ long-standing practice of increasing dates in markets where demand exceeds the initial ticket allotment, a strategy he has used throughout previous tours to give more fans access to seats.

The arena trek marks Brooks’ return to indoor venues for the first time in three decades and revives his signature Drum Pod stage, first introduced during his landmark 1990s arena tours. Additional cities for the Blame It All On My Roots Arena Tour have not yet been announced, as Brooks is again expected to unveil stops individually rather than release a full itinerary. The Indianapolis response follows another demand-driven expansion earlier this year, when a second Summerfest performance in Milwaukee was added after the initial concert sold quickly, underscoring the continued strength of Brooks’ live appeal.