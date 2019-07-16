Garth Brooks’ Daughter Just Released Her Debut Single

Music clearly runs in the Brooks family. On Wednesday (July 10), Garth Brooks’ daughter Allie Colleen released her debut single “Work in Progress,” and her superstar father turned to Instagram to congratulate her on the accomplishment.

The day before the single’s release, Allie shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself in the studio recording the song. She clearly has country music in her genes, showing off her pristine voice over an inviting melody featuring fiddle and steel guitar. Her songwriting capabilities are impressive, singing to the imperfections we face on the journey to self-discovery, expressing vulnerability in lyrics that claim to “go my own way” and flirting with disaster while courting distress. “My feet can’t find me / Exactly where I am / Is this my beginning, middle or the end / North may be south / East may be west / When you’re a work in progress,” she sings.

The release of the single fell on the birthday of Brooks’ late mother, Colleen McElroy Carroll, who was also a country singer in the 1950s.

“What a beautiful voice on your grandmother’s birthday…perfect. I love you!!” Brooks writes, accompanying a black and white photo of him and his daughter with his wife Trisha Yearwood.

“There’s just something about music. As a girl who struggles with confidence, it’s the only thing I know I’m good at,” Allie tells Cleveland.com about her musical aspirations. “I am doing this because quite honestly, because even though I wouldn’t choose a different career, I don’t feel like I have a choice to do anything other than music.”

Allie, 22, is the youngest of Brooks’ three daughters, who also include Taylor, 27, and 25-year-old August. The country icon famously announced a career hiatus in 2000 to spend the next several years raising his three children in his native Oklahoma. He came out of retirement in 2014 and is currently touring the U.S. on his massive Stadium Tour.