Garth Brooks Brand New Track “Dive Bar” Featuring Blake Shelton Available Now Exclusively At Country Radio

Garth Brooks’ new song featuring Blake Shelton, “Dive Bar,” is available exclusively at country radio today. Heralded by Tennessean as a “romping beer-soaked, blue collar anthem that hearkens to ‘Friends in Low Places’ and showcases both singers as the life of the party.” Fans can tune into any country radio station to hear the song before it becomes available on Amazon Music as part of Amazon Prime Day.

“Dive Bar” is taken from Brooks’ forthcoming studio album FUN, and is his first musical collaboration with Shelton, whose current hit, “God’s Country,” is in the Top 5 at country radio. A preview of “Dive Bar” can be heard here.

Brooks and Shelton are set to perform the song live for the first time in Boise, ID on 7/19 at a stop on the monumental THE GARTH BROOKS STADIUM TOUR.