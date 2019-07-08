Garth Brooks Announces 7-Date Dive Bar Tour

Garth Brooks is taking “Dive Bar,” his new song with Blake Shelton, literally. Coinciding with National Dive Bar Day, the superstar singer unveiled dates for his Dive Bar Tour during a special edition of his live show Inside Studio G on Sunday (July 7).

Brooks is set to visit seven dive bars around the country, starting on Monday (July 15) in Chicago. Though he was unable to reveal the location of the Chicago concert or the other cities and dive bars he’ll be performing in just yet, Brooks encouraged fans to turn to their local country radio stations for ticket information and other upcoming details.

“Sometimes that’s your church,” Brooks says of his love of dive bars. “A church is people who are like you that are searching, and just sometimes need a shoulder to lean on, and that’s what a dive bar is.”

Brooks teamed up with Shelton for a duet that Brooks calls a “summertime anthem” that he co-wrote with “Ask Me How I Know” writer Mitch Rossell and Bryan Kennedy. The country stars will perform the song live together for the first time when Brooks and Shelton unite at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho on July 19 — a performance that’s set to be filmed. The show is part of Brooks’ three-year Stadium Tour that has already broken attendance records in several cities, including Denver, St. Louis and Minneapolis.

The remainder of the Dive Bar Tour dates will be announced on July 15, the same day Brooks plays a dive bar in Chicago and releases “Dive Bar” to Amazon Music as part of Amazon Prime Day.